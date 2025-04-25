FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Friday, April 25

Baseball
Danbury at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Staples at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Darien at St. Joseph, 4:15 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Westhill at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at Trumbull, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Danbury, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Staples, 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Darien at Sacred Heart Academy (NY), 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Staples at Brien McMahon, 4 p,m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Trumbull, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Danbury at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.