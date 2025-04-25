FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Friday, April 25

Baseball

Danbury at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Staples at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Darien at St. Joseph, 4:15 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Westhill at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at Trumbull, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Danbury, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Staples, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Darien at Sacred Heart Academy (NY), 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Staples at Brien McMahon, 4 p,m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Trumbull, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Danbury at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

