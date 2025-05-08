FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes from Bridgeport Central, Darien, Fairfield Warde and Westhill

The FCIAC awards Exemplary Scholar-Athlete honors to athletes from its 16 member schools every season. Each week, the league will be announcing several of those award winners with bios and photos on FCIAC.net.

Here are the second weekly honorees for the Spring, 2024-25 season from Bridgeport Central, Darien, Fairfield Warde, and Westhill.

Teyona Wilson – Bridgeport Central

Teyona is a senior cheerleader and a National Honor Society member who has achieved a GPA of 3.6 while challenging herself with a rigorous course load of AP and honors classes throughout her four years as a student in the Bridgeport Central High School magnet program.

She is also a Student Ambassador within her school and a member of the Outdoors Society.

Teyona has been recognized with an award for outstanding academics and commitment to the community for her contributions within, along with outside of, Central High School through volunteer work and involvement in community projects.

She plans to attend Albertus Magnus College with a major in nursing and continue her passion for cheerleading and being involved with her community.

Michael Sumigar – Bridgeport Central

Michael is a QuestBridge Scholar and an active National Honor Society member who consistently made First Honors and maintained his 4.0 GPA while taking many AP classes throughout his high school career.

He has been a dedicated member and leader of the boys’ volleyball team for all four years. Last year, as a junior, Michael had an influential role in helping the Hilltoppers qualify for the state tournament for the first time in 30 years.

In addition to his academic and athletic accomplishments, he has volunteered at youth volleyball clinics and helped young children develop their skills and love for the game.

Michael will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall.

Lucy Best – Darien

Lucy holds a 4.21 weighted GPA and is a member of Tri-M, the National English Honor Society, and the Spanish National Honor Society.

She is currently captain of Darien High School’s girls’ varsity tennis team.

Beyond athletics, Lucy is an avid performer and active participant in Theater 308 and the Tudor Singers.

Lucy will attend Villanova University this fall.

Jack Nee – Darien

Jack is a senior with a 4.03 GPA while taking mostly AP and honors classes.

He is a senior captain and four-year member of Darien High School’s baseball team who made All-FCIAC Baseball Honorable Mention last year as a junior.

Jack is actively involved with Darien Little League and regularly helps coach players and umpire games.

He will be attending the University of Colorado this coming fall in the city of Boulder, Colorado.

Emily Dowd – Fairfield Warde

This National Honor Society member is a High Honors student who takes a handful of AP classes and has achieved a 4.35 GPA. Emily is also a part of the Business Honor Society and Math Honor Society.

Emily is a senior co-captain for both the varsity girls’ basketball team and varsity softball team who has earned multiple All-FCIAC honors in softball. This year Emily was an FCIAC Scholar Athlete for basketball.

When Emily was a freshman, she was selected to the 2022 All-FCIAC Softball Second Team and last year she was All-FCIAC Honorable Mention and chosen to play in the Junior Connecticut High School Coaches Association State Select Softball Game.

Emily has volunteered for Fairfield Little League girls’ softball, and the Harbor Lights Pre-School Academy.

At Fairfield Warde High School she is very involved with Warde Stampede, volunteers for Best Buddies, and is a Student Leader.

Next year Emily will be playing softball at Middlebury College.

Gabriel Vahey – Fairfield Warde

Gabriel is a senior who is part of the National Honor Society with a 4.41 weighted GPA while taking only AP and honors classes and working on an independent research project.

Gabriel has been a member of the Fairfield Warde baseball program all four years of high school during the most successful stretch for the Mustangs in school history.

Warde won three consecutive FCIAC championships from 2021-23 to become the first school in FCIAC history to win three conference championships in a row. Two years ago, the Mustangs defended their state title with a 2-1 victory in 10 innings over Staples in the championship game of the 2023 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Baseball Tournament.

Gabriel is also an Eagle Scout and active community member volunteering alongside his teammates with the Fairfield National Little League. He also volunteers with Operation HOPE and plans on attending Purdue University this fall.

Teji Rawat – Westhill

Teji, who has an unweighted GPA of 3.99, is currently co-captain for the varsity girls’ tennis team.

She has been a tennis player and a successful butterfly swimmer for Westhill’s girls’ swimming and diving team for all four years of high school.

Teji was the president of AITE’s FBLA club, vice president of Red Cross Club and secretary of her class. She has volunteered extensively in Stamford from Atria Senior Living to Beyond Limits Academic Program.

Teji will be attending Vanderbilt University this fall, where she hopes to join intramural sports.

Jorge Hitlin – Westhill

Jorge, a recipient of the CAS-CIAC Male Scholar Athlete Award, has achieved a 3.9 GPA while taking mostly honors and AP level classes.

He has been a captain of the Westhill baseball team for two years and has played on the varsity team for four years while helping the Vikings advance to the FCIAC tournament championship game twice. Last year Jorge was selected to the 2024 FCIAC All-West Baseball Team.

Jorge was a recipient of the Rensselaer Medal, has volunteered with both the Stamford Challenger League and Stamford Travel Baseball organizations, and is involved in Westhill’s Academy of Finance, Future Business Leaders of America, and investments club.

He was on the committee that made his school’s student-athlete and family handbook, and he’s a Teens 4 Teens club member.

Jorge is committed to play baseball and study Business Analytics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall.