Quarterfinal matchups are set for the FCIAC Baseball Tournament

The stage is set for the FCIAC baseball tournament, which will get underway with the quarterfinal round on Friday and Saturday.

The final matchups were nailed down with several of Wednesday’s results.

Norwalk is the No. 1 seed with Fairfield Warde No. 2. Both teams were 12-3 in the conference but Norwalk won the head-to-head game 1-0.

No. 3 Staples and No. 4 Brien McMahon, both 11-4 in the conference, will also host quarterfinal games. Staples defeated McMahon 2-1 head-to-head.

After the quarterfinals, the games will shift to a neutral site at Stamford’s Cubeta Stadium, with the semis at 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, and the championship at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 29.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule:

FCIAC Baseball Quarterfinals

Friday, May 23

No. 7 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 2 Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 3 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Darien at No. 4 Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

No. 8 Trumbull at No. 1 Norwalk, 1 p.m.