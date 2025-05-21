FCIAC softball tournament pairings set: St. Joseph, Norwalk, Darien and Warde host quarterfinals

The field is set for the FCIAC softball tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games on Friday and Saturday.

St. Joseph is the No. 1 seed, with Norwalk at No. 2. Both teams are 13-2 in FCIAC play, with the Cadets earning the top seed by virtue of their 3-2 win against Norwalk during the regular season.

Darien and Fairfield Warde will also host quarterfinal games after finishing with 12-3 league records. Darien edged the Mustangs 1-0 on May 10 and will be the No. 3 seed, with Warde at No. 4.

After the quarterfinals, the games will move to a neutral site at Trumbull High School, with the semis at 3:30 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, and the championship at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 29.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule:

FCIAC Softball Quarterfinals

Friday, May 23

No. 8 Ridgefield at No. 1 St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

No. 7 Trumbull at No. 2 Norwalk, 1 p.m.

Date and time TBA

No. 6 Danbury at No. 3 Darien