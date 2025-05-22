Quarterfinal match-ups are set for the FCIAC boys volleyball tournament

The bracket is set for the FCIAC boys volleyball tournament, which begins on Friday with quarterfinal matches hosted by the top fur seeds.

Staples is the No. 1 seed followed by No. 2 Trumbull, No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Stamford.

The Wreckers and Eagles both finished 13-1 in conference play with Staples taking the top spot based on its 3-0 win over Trumbull.

New Canaan and Stamford are both 12-2 in league games, with the Rams taking the higher seed based on its four-set win over the Knights.

Following the quarterfinals, the tournament will move to a neutral site at Stamford High School, with the semis at 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, and the championship at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 29.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule:

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals

Friday, May 23

No. 8 Greenwich at No. 1 Staples, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Bridgeport Central at No. 2 Trumbull, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield at No. 3 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Darien at No. 4 Stamford, 3 p.m.

Leave a Comment