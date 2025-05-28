2025 All-FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track

McKenzyi Bell, Trumbull                     100, 200, 4×100

Jamaya Slowley, Central                     100, 200

Eliana Daplyn, Greenwich                   400, 4×400

Allison Rayment, Wilton                     400

Alexandra Morgan, Warde                 800

Gemma Hardwick, Greenwich            800, 4×400, 4×800

Sophie Passalacqua, Greenwich         1600, 3200

Charlotte Moor, New Canaan            1600

Sarah Bogdan, Staples                        3200

Sophia Riche, Greenwich                    100HH, 300H, Triple Jump

Anna LaBant, Wilton                           100HH, 300H

Elaine Mathews, Ridgefield                300H

Camille Wyatt, Ridgefield                   4×100

Hannah Salmore, Ridgefield               4×100, 4×400

Lucy Thompson, Ridgefield                4×100, 4×400

Sara Hill, Ridgefield                             4×100

Alyssa Savino, Trumbull                      4×100

Vanessa Maignan, Trumbull               4×100

Olivia Gibson, Trumbull                      4×100

Nina Silver, Greenwich                       4×400

Margaret McCooe, Greenwich           4×400, 4×800

Nora Foley, Ridgefield                        4×400, 4×800

Erin Byrne, Ridgefield                         4×400, 4×800

Orla Muir, Greenwich                         4×800

Adriana Bozza, Greenwich                  4×800

Ella Margolus, Ridgefield                    4×800

Erin Klosowski, Ridgefield                   4×800

Isla Dougan, Ridgefield                       High Jump

Sophia Viggiano, Wilton                     High Jump

Melinda Pettit, Wilton                        Pole Vault

Manar Abis, Staples                            Pole Vault

Milana Hutchins, New Canaan           Long Jump, Triple Jump

Paige Wilks, Stamford                         Long Jump

Lauren Smith, New Canaan                Shot put, Discus, Javelin

Theresa Knuth, Greenwich                 Shot Put

Evangelina Bloechle, Ridgefield          Discus

Sophia Viggiano, Wilton                     Javelin

