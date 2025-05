The FCIAC boys and girls lacrosse championships will be held on Thursday evening and you can watch the games at the links below.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Final at Brien McMahon

No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 1 Darien, 6 p.m.

Streaming: DAF Media

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Final at Wilton

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.

Streaming: NCTV78