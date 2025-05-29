FCIAC Baseball Championship postponed to Friday; Important ticket info

The FCIAC Baseball Championship game, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until Friday due to field conditions at Cubeta Stadium in Stamford.
The game between No. 7 Fairfield Ludlowe and No. 1 Norwalk will now be played at 1 p.m., Friday, at Cubeta Stadium.
Ticket Info
The tickets purchased through Hometown for the Thursday FCIAC baseball championship game have been refunded due to postponement. If you are able to attend on Friday at 1 p.m., you need to repurchase tickets with the updated ticket link.