FCIAC Spring Championship Scoreboard

Thursday, May 29
FCIAC Girls Golf Championship
at CC of New Canaan, 10 a.m.
FCIAC Girls Tennis Final at Wilton HS
No. 2 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 3:30 p.m.
FCIAC Softball Final at Trumbull HS
No. 3 Darien vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Volleyball Final at Stamford HS
No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Staples, 6 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Final at Brien McMahon HS
No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 1 Darien, 6 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Final at Wilton HS
No. 3 Ridgefield vs, No. 1 New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 30
FCIAC Baseball Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
No. 7 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 1 Norwalk, 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
FCIAC Boys Tennis Final at Wilton HS
Greenwich 4, Staples 2