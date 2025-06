FCIAC Scoreboard, Schedule for CIAC baseball tournaments

Baseball 

CLASS LL

First Round

Monday, June 2

No. 17 Brien McMahon at No. 16 Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Ridgefield at No. 9 Staples, 3:30 p.m.

No. 29 Enfield at No. 4 Fairfield Warde, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 New Canaan at No. 13 NFA, 4 p.m.

No. 31 Greenwich at No. 2 South Windsor, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Kennedy at No. 10 Darien, 3:30 p.m.

No. 30 East Hartford at No. 3 Norwalk, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Hamden at No. 14 Stamford, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Shelton at No. 11 Trumbull

Second Round – Tuesday, June 3

Quarterfinals – Saturday, June 7

Semifinals – Tuesday, June 10

Finals – June 13-14, at Palmer Field

CLASS M

First Round

Monday, June 2

No. 18 Abbott Tech at No. 15 St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Second Round – Tuesday, June 3

Quarterfinals – Saturday, June 7

Semifinals – Tuesday, June 10

Finals – June 13-14, at Palmer Field