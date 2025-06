FCIAC Scoreboard, Schedule for CIAC boys lacrosse tournaments

Boys Lacrosse

CLASS LL

Second Round

Wednesday, June 4

Byes: No. 1 New Canaan, No. 2 Ridgefield

Darien 25, Bristol co-op 2

Glastonbury 16, Trumbull 6

Staples 23, NFA 0

Greenwich 18, Stamford 6

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 7

No. 8 Notre Dame-West Haven at No. 1 New Canaan

No. 5 Fairfield Prep at No. 4 Darien

No. 7 Glastonbury at No. 2 Ridgefield

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Staples

Semifinals – Wednesday, June 11

Finals – Saturday, June 14, at Fairfield University

CLASS L

Second Round

Wednesday, June 4

Fairfield Ludlowe 20, Windsor 1

St. Joseph 17, Enfield 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 7

No. 8 Newtown at No. 1 Fairfield Ludlowe

No. 10 New Milford at No. 2 St. Joseph

Semifinals – Wednesday, June 11

Finals – Saturday, June 14, at Fairfield University