FCIAC Scoreboard, Schedule for CIAC girls lacrosse tournaments

Girls Lacrosse

Class LL

First Round

Tuesday, June 3

Bye: No. 1 Darien

No. 9 Southington at No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Brien McMahon at No. 4 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Trumbull at No. 5 Conard, 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Newington at No. 2 New Canaan, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Glastonbury at No. 7 Staples, 5 p.m.

No. 14 NFA at No. 3 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Stamford at No. 6 Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, June 6

Semifinals – Tuesday, June 10

Finals – Sunday, June 15, at Fairfield University

Class M

First Round

Tuesday, June 3

No. 11 Tolland at No. 6 St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, June 6

Semifinals – Tuesday, June 10

Finals – Sunday, June 15, at Fairfield University