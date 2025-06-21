2025 FCIAC Hall of Fame inductees and President’s Honor Award winners

FCIAC HALL OF FAME, CLASS OF 2025

Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph Softball and Girls Volleyball

Jeff has been a long-time coach at St Joseph’s, leading both the softball and girls volleyball programs.

He and his wife Donna have three children: Rachel, Erin and Cory.

Tragically, Erin passed away in February, 2005. In her memory, Jeff established a memorial fund and, since 2005, has donated $2 million to support Stratford’s athletic fields and scholarships for college-bound students. He also built Erin’s Gym, which he gifted to the Sterling House in 2021.

Jeff began coaching softball at St Joseph’s in 2010, compiling an impressive record of 292 wins and 61 losses. His teams have won two Class M State championships (2010, 2018) and were State runners-up twice (2015, 2021). They reached the State semifinals eight times. Under his leadership, the team also won five FCIAC championships (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) and finished as FCIAC runners-up in 2013, 2021, and 2023. Additionally, his teams have won the FCIAC Eastern Division Championship nine times based on season record.

Jeff has received numerous coaching honors: He was named CHSC Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2019, FCIAC Coach of the Year 2012, 2018, and 2019, and Connecticut Coach of the Year in 2016. Since 2013,

Jeff has also coached girls volleyball at St Joseph’s. His team won the state championship in 2017 and were State runners-up in 2014 and 2023. They finished as FCIAC runners-up in 2012, and Jeff was named FCIAC Coach of the Year in 2023.

From 1998 to 2009, Jeff coached summer softball. He served as League director for seven years and, in 1999, coached 14U and 12u girls teams that won one State and New England championships and regularly competed in National Championships.

In 2005, he became head coach of a fast-pitch 18U Gold Program made up of high school and college players. His team placed as high as fourth in the ASA Nationals. Seven players from his program have gone on to play in college, with three more signed to play this year. In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Jeff was inducted into the CT ASA/USAHall of Fame in 2005.

Lou Broderson, Media

Born in Bridgeport on June 27th, 1939, Lou Brodersen is a lifelong sports journalist and community leader. He and his wife, Patti, have been married for 60 years and have two sons, Jeff and Robert, and four grandchildren: William, Molly, Zackary and Taylor.

Lou’s journalism career began after graduating from Andrew Warde High School, Rider University, and the University of Bridgeport. He worked as the Fairfield County columnist for the New York Daily News, and sports editor for the Fairfield/Westport Town Crier, while also serving as Sports Information Director for Fairfield University.

He then spent 30 years as Sports Editor of the Norwalk Hour (1966-1996).

Throughout his life, Lou has received numerous accolades for his contributions to sports journalism and the community. He was honored with “Lou Brodersen Day” in Norwalk and Fairfield on his 80th birthday in 2019. He was named in Marquis Who’s Who in America (1973), received the Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award (1968), and was named Young Man of the Year (1974). He also received the Arthur McGinley Meritorious Service Award – the highest media honor in Connecticut – and a congratulatory note from President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

In addition to writing, Lou was deeply involved in organizing and supporting sports programs. He served as chair of the Northeast Region Sports Writers and the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance. He helped launch the Bo Kolinsky Scholarship and organized the largest-ever Gold Key Dinner, honoring President George H.W. Bush.

He also led Swim Across the Sound, a fundraiser for St Vincent’s Hospital that raised $500,000 over two years. An accomplished athlete himself, Lou earned national age group tennis titles, including the Family Circle Doubles Championship with Chris Evert in 1992.

He has also been inducted into both the Connecticut Slow Pitch and National Football Halls of Fame. His legacy reflects a lifelong passion for storytelling, youth sports, and public service.

Jim Lewicki, Wilton Soccer

Jim grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton High School in 1977. After high school, Jim attended Springfield College, graduating in 1981 with a BS degree in Health and Fitness.

Jim began working for a variety of insurance companies as Account Executive, and Financial Consultant and Analyst for HBO, providing seminars for 38 Hospital financial departments and providing client training of system enhancements for budgeting software. He also provided individual fitness programs for company employees at American Can Company in Greenwich.

Jim became involved with the Wilton Soccer Association as its President and Director of Fields and Referees. This is where Jim became Mr. Soccer in Wilton. He coordinated all Parks and Recreation programs and personnel. He also assisted with field usage for high school athletes and Wilton youth. During the summer, he coordinated and supervised all camp activities for children ages 5-12, which included hiring and supervising counselors, referees and scorekeepers.

He was the travel coach for the Wilton Soccer Association and the head boys soccer coach at Wilton High School from 1992-2018. In those years, his teams won 253 games, lost 170, and tied 35. They made the FCIAC tournament in 1981 and made the States 10 times.

In addition, Jim was a dance instructor for Walter Schalk and Encore.

He is a soccer official from 2007 to the present and a baseball official from 2005 to the present. Jim was totally involved in the Wilton High School athletic program from coaching, to training, to scheduling facility use in the gymnasium, auditorium and fields, and also maintenance of those fields.

Jim retired from coaching several years ago but has remained in contact with the league and Wilton High School through officiating, which is appreciated.

Randy McCue, Norwalk Lacrosse

Randy was born in Green River Wyoming and in 1957 moved to Norwalk. Where he attended elementary, middle and high school. He was very active in sports throughout his school years, and played football at Norwalk High School for three years.

After graduating from Norwalk High School, he attended the University of Connecticut from 1967 to 1971, graduating in 1971 with a BS degree in physical education. While at UConn, he played football for three years and lacrosse for four years.

After college, he married Elizabeth and they have two children: Marissa and Gwynne, and presently have one grandson. Right after they got married, they moved to the state of Washington, where Randy enrolled in a masters’ program, earning an MS degree in physical education in 1974 before returning to Norwalk.

In 1974, he was hired to teach physical education at Norwalk High School, and his first coaching assignment was as the Bears’ freshman football coach.

In the spring of that year a group of boys approached him and asked him if he would be their coach in lacrosse. When lacrosse became an FCAC sport in 1977, he became the head coach for the next 31 years. During those years he won 310 games.

In 1982, he led the Bears to a runner-up finish for the FCIAC after an overtime loss to New Canaan in the final. In 195, Norwalk again reached the FCIAC championship game and finished as runner-up to Wilton. Randy has received many awards for his coaching including FCIAC Coach of the Year in 1979. and Connecticut Lacrosse Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1993.

In 1998, he was named outstanding lacrosse Coach of the Year in Connecticut by Gatorade and. in 2009, was named Man of the Year by US Lacrosse. In 2012, he was inducted into the Norwalk Old-Timers Athletic Association

Mike Sangster, Darien Football

Mike Sangster graduated from Springfield College in 1967 with a BS degree in Health and Physical Education. also earned an MS degree in Corrective Therapy and Adapted Physical Education in 1968. Mike also received a Sixth Year Certification on Administration and Supervision from Southern Connecticut State University on 1991.

Mike taught Physical Education in the Darien School System for 31 years. He married Rebecca Moore in 1965. She worked for Bank of America, where she was branch manager until 1999.

From 1978-1981, Mike was head football coach at Joel Barlow High School and was also an assistant football coach at Fordham University.

Mike became the head football coach at Darien High School, coaching from 1987 to 1999 and compiling a record of 105-30-2. His Blue Wave teams won four CIAC Eastern Division championships, two FCIAC championships (1992, 1998), and three State championships (1992 – Class S; 1991, 1996 – Class M). They also finished as State runner-up four times (1987, 1989 – Class M, MM; 1997, 1998 – Class S). He also served as assistant coach of football from 1970-1977 and 1982-1986.

He also coached track and boys swimming. In boys swimming, he coached from 1970-1978 and won the Class L state championship in 1974 and 1976-78. Mike was named the FCIAC Coach of the Year in football in 1997, and National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Coach of the Year and Connecticut Post Coach of the Year in 1996.

In 1992, he was named the New York Daily News Football Coach of the Year in 1978, and was named CHSCA boys swimming Coach of the Year. In 2000, he was named by the CIAC as the outstanding coach of the year for boys swimming.

Mike was department chair of physical education at Darien High School from 1991-1992 and from 1978-1999 was faculty manager for athletics and manager of the Middlesex Swim and Tennis Club from 1980-1989.

In 1999, Mike and Rebecca retired and moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he coached football at Tucson High School as assistant coach and Flowing Wells High School and finally Pima Community College. Rebecca took up banking for another seven years. Mike loves traveling on his Goldwing motorcycle with Rebecca riding on the back with him.

Kristin Woods, New Canaan Lacrosse

Kristin Woods was a Wilton native, attending Wilton elementary, middle, and high school, and graduating from Wilton High School in 1999. While in high school, she was a three-sport athlete, participating in cross country, basketball and lacrosse for four years.

After high school, she attended Pennsylvania State University, where she was on the women’s lacrosse team from 1999 to 2003.

After graduating Kristin was hired by Jay Egan at New Canaan High School to teach physical education and coach girls lacrosse. She has been there for 19 years and her Rams have accumulated a record of 303 wins, 39 losses and one tie.

In addition to those victories, her New Canaan teams have won eight state championships and three FCIAC championships and have consistently been ranked in the USA Lacrosse National Top 25. Kristin has been named CIAC Coach of the Year five times, FCIAC Coach of the Year three times, and CHSCA Coach of the Year in 2018.

In 2024, she was named the most outstanding FCIAC coach of the spring season after the Rams won FCIAC and CIAC championships and finished as the National No. 1 team as ranked by USA Lacrosse.

PRESIDENT’S HONOR AWARDS

2025 Ralph King Award

Rick Lewis, Westhill/Stamford Swimming and Diving

Rick Lewis grew up in Greenwich and went to Greenwich High School, where he was a member of the Cardinals’ swim team, earning All-FCIAC and All-State honors in his specialties: The 200 and 500 freestyles. He won both events at the New England championships.

Upon graduating from Greenwich High School, he enrolled at UConn and was a member of the Huskies’ men’s swim team, competing in the 4×400 free relay.

After graduating from UConn, Rick began coaching at Westhill High School. His teams have won more than 500 meets and finished as CIAC Cass LL runner-up four times. Rick has been named CHSCA Coach of the Year twice and in 2003 received the Stamford Old-Timers Mickey Lione Award for coaching excellence.

In the FCIAC, Rick has been and is still chairperson of the boys and girls swim committees, and he serves as the CIAC Class LL state championship director. Rick was inducted into the FCIAC Hall of Fame in 2015, and spends his free time teaching water safety, CPR,, first aid, and lifeguarding.

He has also served on the Connecticut Swimming Board as its chairperson for the past eight years and is on the board of the Fairfield County Swimming League, for summer club teams.

Rick lives in Old Greenwich with his wife Alisa and their two sons. We are thrilled to present to Rick the Ralph King Award for meritorious service to the FCIAC in the sport of boys and girls swimming.

2025 John Kuczo Award

Chip Salvestrini, Danbury Athletic Director

Chip Salvestrini graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1971, where he was a standout three-sport varsity athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He was the captain of all three teams and earned All-WCC honors in each.

In football, he played both offense and defense and was selected to play, and served as team captain, in the Nutmeg East/West All-Star football Game.

Following high school, Chip attended Yankton College in South Dakota, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation.

He was a four-year starter at defensive tackle on the football team, serving as team captain and earning All-Tri-State Conference honors three times. he was also a two-time NAIA District 12 All-Defensive Tackle and received honorable mention All-American honors. He led the team in tackles during both his junior and senior seasons, setting the single game tackle record (23), surpassing NFL All-Pro Lyle Alzado. Chip was also honored as a Senior Bowl alternate.

In addition to his undergraduate degree, he earned a Master’s Degree from Columbia University in 1980, and a Sixth-Year Professional Diploma in Educational Leadership from Southern Connecticut State University in 1982.

After college, Chip was drafted by the San Diego Chargers, receiving a three-year signing bonus. He later signed a free agent contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL and then with the New York Giants. He also played two years of minor league football with the Long Island Giants and the New Jersey Rams.

Chip then transitioned into education and coaching, beginning as a Physical Education teacher and head football coach at New Milford High School, eventually becoming the school’s athletic director. He then served as Lehman College’s first full-time Athletic Director and Director of Recreation for 11 years.

He returned to Ridgefield as Director of Athletics and Physical Education (K-12_ for eight years, where he expanded the athletic program to include boys volleyball, girls ice hockey, girls golf, and girls lacrosse.

Afterward, he served as Director of Athletics and Physical Education in White Plains, NY, for three years before becoming the Athletic Director at Danbury High School, a position he has held for 21 years.

Under his leadership, Danbury has won more than 100 state championships and more than 60 FCIAC championships. His programs have been recognized for excellence, with Ridgefield receiving the prestigious Michaels cup nine times and Danbury receiving the award six times.

He was named CHSCA Athletic Director of the Year in 2008-09, and was a finalist for National Athletic Director of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association in 2010. Chip has been inducted into the FCIAC Hall of Fame (2016), the Yankton College Hall of Fame, and the Danbury Old-Timers Hall of Fame, and has received numerous other service awards.

Chip is a respected leader in athletic administration. He is an active member of several professional organizations including the National Interscholastic Athletic Directors Association, the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors, and the CHSCA. He is a past president of the FCOAC and currently serves on its Board of Directors. He also serves on the FCIAC football committee and chaired the FCIAC Constitution and By-Laws Committee.

Known for his commitment to youth sports, Chip regularly volunteers Danbury’s athletic facilities for CIAC, FCIAC, and WCC championship events across numerous sports. This dedication and leadership have left a lasting impact everywhere he has served.