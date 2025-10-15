2025 FCIAC Boys Cross Country Championship Results: Greenwich wins first team title since 1976

Greenwich won its first FCIAC boys cross country championship since 1976, a span of 49 years.

The Cardinals have four conference titles in their history, winning in 1971, 1972, 1976 and now 2025.

Team Scores

1 Greenwich 42, 2 Staples 83, 3 Ridgefield 113, 4 Warde 127, 5 New Canaan 151, 6 Trumbull 160, 7 Danbury 161, 8 Darien 191, 9 Wilton 209, 10 Ludlowe 265, 11 McMahon 286, 12 Westhill 387, 13 Stamford 411, 14 St. Joseph 413, 15 Central 445

Individual Results

All-FCIAC: Top 15 finishers are First Team; 16th-30th are Second Team

1 Ryan Newcomb (Greenwich), 15:48

2 Edward Kushel (Warde), 15:49

3 Hudson Schunk (Warde), 15:50

4 Quinn Kilkenny (New Canaan), 15:52

5 Aidan Nelson (Ridgefield), 15:58

6 Harrison Sydor (Staples), 16:04

7 Michael Yardis (Greenwich), 16:05

8 Matteo Chiesara (Greenwich), 16:06

9 Luke Cooper (Staples), 16:09

10 Andrew Sharron (Darien), 16:13

11 Benjamin Hayes (Greenwich), 16:22

12 Maximillian Mocarski (Warde), 16:25

13 Oliver Samuel (Staples), 16:28

14 Paul Sullivan (Wilton), 16:30

15 James Hayes (Greenwich), 16:33

16 Oliver Eaton (Greenwich), 16:34

17 Angelo Danza (Danbury), 16:37

18 Quentin Koch (Greenwich), 16:41

19 Ted Hughes (Trumbull), 16:43

20 Austin Bell (Trumbull), 16:44

21 Lucas Grandjacques (Greenwich), 16:45

22 Roman Gagliardi (Darien), 16:46

23 Philip Dodoo (Danbury), 16:46.1

24 Jackson Wood (Staples), 16:46.4

25 Arunachalam Annamalai (Ridgefield), 16:48

26 James Cohen (McMahon), 16:49

27 William Monaco (Greenwich), 16:50

28 Mark Mischenko (Ridgefield), 16:50.2

29 Boyd Cousley (New Canaan), 16:50.6

30 Ryan Taylor (Ridgefield), 16:58