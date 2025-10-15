2025 FCIAC Boys Cross Country Championship Results: Greenwich wins first team title since 1976

Greenwich won its first FCIAC boys cross country championship since 1976, a span of 49 years.
The Cardinals have four conference titles in their history, winning in 1971, 1972, 1976 and now 2025.
Team Scores
1 Greenwich 42, 2 Staples 83, 3 Ridgefield 113, 4 Warde 127, 5 New Canaan 151, 6 Trumbull 160, 7 Danbury 161, 8 Darien 191, 9 Wilton 209, 10 Ludlowe 265, 11 McMahon 286, 12 Westhill 387, 13 Stamford 411, 14 St. Joseph 413, 15 Central 445
Individual Results
All-FCIAC: Top 15 finishers are First Team; 16th-30th are Second Team
1 Ryan Newcomb (Greenwich), 15:48
2 Edward Kushel (Warde), 15:49
3 Hudson Schunk (Warde), 15:50
4 Quinn Kilkenny (New Canaan), 15:52
5 Aidan Nelson (Ridgefield), 15:58
6 Harrison Sydor (Staples), 16:04
7 Michael Yardis (Greenwich), 16:05
8 Matteo Chiesara (Greenwich), 16:06
9 Luke Cooper (Staples), 16:09
10 Andrew Sharron (Darien), 16:13
11 Benjamin Hayes (Greenwich), 16:22
12 Maximillian Mocarski (Warde), 16:25
13 Oliver Samuel (Staples), 16:28
14 Paul Sullivan (Wilton), 16:30
15 James Hayes (Greenwich), 16:33
16 Oliver Eaton (Greenwich), 16:34
17 Angelo Danza (Danbury), 16:37
18 Quentin Koch (Greenwich), 16:41
19 Ted Hughes (Trumbull), 16:43
20 Austin Bell (Trumbull), 16:44
21 Lucas Grandjacques (Greenwich), 16:45
22 Roman Gagliardi (Darien), 16:46
23 Philip Dodoo (Danbury), 16:46.1
24 Jackson Wood (Staples), 16:46.4
25 Arunachalam Annamalai (Ridgefield), 16:48
26 James Cohen (McMahon), 16:49
27 William Monaco (Greenwich), 16:50
28 Mark Mischenko (Ridgefield), 16:50.2
29 Boyd Cousley (New Canaan), 16:50.6
30 Ryan Taylor (Ridgefield), 16:58