2025 FCIAC Girls Cross Country Championship Results: New Canaan wins first team title since 1996

New Canaan won its first FCIAC girls cross country championships since 1976, a span of 29 years. The Rams edged Greenwich, which won the last two seasons, by just one point.

New Canaan now has three conference championships in its history, winning in 1995, 1996 and now 2025,

Team Scores

1 New Canaan 52, 2 Greenwich 53, 3 Staples 93, 4. Ridgefield 145, 5. Darien 173. 6. Wilton 174, 7. Trumbull 179, 8. Warde 185, 9. St.Joseph 200, 10. Danbury 270, 11. Ludlowe 271, 12. McMahon 378

Individual Results

All-FCIAC: Top 15 finishers are First Team; 16th-30th are Second Team

1 Sophie Passalacqua (Greenwich), 17:51

2 Sarah Bogdan (Staples), 18:10

3 Sienna De Kanter (New Canaan), 18:45

4 Alexandra Morgan (Warde), 18:59

5 Georgina Harrington (New Canaan), 19:00

6 Angelina Ruggeri (Ridgefield), 19:03

7 Avery Kalter (Staples), 19:05

8 Eliana Daplyn (Greenwich), 19:11

9 Meghan Elterich (Warde), 19:16

10 Gabrielle Savelli (New Canaan), 19:53

11 Adriana Bozza (Greenwich), 19:54

12 Anasofia Monteirio (St. Joseph), 19:55

13 Magaret McCooe (Greenwich), 19:59

14 Maura Kane (Trumbull), 20:01

15 Mairead Greiner (New Canaan), 20:06

16 Jenna Mancuso (Wilton), 20:08

17 Jasmine Su (Darien), 20:18

18 Olivia Johnson (Wilton), 20:24

19 Bridget De Kanter (New Canaan), 20:26

20 Orla Muir (Greenwich), 20:30

21 Katharine Storm (Greenwich), 20:33

22 Francesca Pagano (St. Joseph), 20:35

23 Lauren Ash (Trumbull), 20:37

24 Mischa Gagliardi (Darien), 20:38

25 Mary Jordan (New Canaan), 20:40

26 Caroline Colvin (Wilton), 20:41

27 Josephine Caricato (Staples), 20:41

28 Emerson Menoni (Staples), 20:42

29 Brooklyn Nizzardo (Staples), 20:42

30 Kate Wick (Greenwich), 20:48