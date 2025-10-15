FCIAC Cross Country Championships run Wednesday in New Canaan’s Waveny Park

The FCIAC boys and girls cross country championships will be run on Wednesday, Oct. 15, in New Canaan’s Waveny Park and results will be posted on Athletic.net.

Six races will be held, with the highlight being the 5K varsity races. The girls race begins at 2:50 p.m., with the boys to follow at 3:20 p.m.

A course map is available by clicking here. (Note: Maps will NOT be available at the meet)

Results for all six races will be posted at Athletic.net as soon as they are available.

The race schedule is as follows:

2025 FCIAC XC Championships

At Waveny Park, New Canaan, Wednesday, Oct. 16

Freshman Races (3k)

Girls, 2 p.m.; Boys, 2:25 p.m.

Varsity Races (5k)

Girls, 2:50 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.

Junior Varsity Races (5k)

Boys, 3:50 p.m.; Girls, 4:20 p.m.