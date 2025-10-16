Top seeds and seven qualifiers set for FCIAC Boys Soccer Tournament

The top four seeds are set, although the final matchups have yet to be determined, for the FCIAC boys soccer tournament, which gets underway with quarterfinal games on Monday.

The majority of teams have completed their regular season schedules, but Brien McMahon will play at Greenwich at 6:30 p.m., Friday, in a game which will impact the final field.

The Cardinals are the defending champions after defeating Stamford 1-0 in last year’s final.

Greenwich, which was 14-0-0 in league play heading into Friday’s game, has nailed down the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Staples (13-2-0), No. 3 Stamford (11-3-1) and No. 4 Ridgefield (10-4-1). All four teams will host quarterfinal games.

Darien secured the No. 5 seed with a 3-0 win over Norwalk on Thursday. Danbury and Norwalk are also clinched berths but their seeds have yet to be determined.

After the quarterfinals, the tournament will shift to Fairfield Warde High School for the final two rounds, with the semifinals starting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 23, and the final at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 27.

Below is the schedule for the quarterfinals. Times will be posted when available.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 20

No. 8 TBA at No. 1 Greenwich, TBA

No. 7 TBA at No. 2 Staples, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 TBA at No. 3 Stamford, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Darien at No. 4 Ridgefield, 6:30 p.m.