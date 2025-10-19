FCIAC Volleyball, Field Hockey Scoreboard and Schedule for Week 8

Monday, Oct. 20
Volleyball
St. Joseph at Danbury, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Darien, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at New Canaan, 5:30 p.m.
Stamford at Wilton, 5:45 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Norwalk, 6 p.m.
Greenwich at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.
Staples at Westhill, 6 p.m.
Field Hockey
Staples at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Danbury, 5:30 p.m.
New Canaan at Wilton, 6:15 p.m.
Stamford at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Volleyball
Fairfield Ludlowe at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Volleyball
Ridgefield at Staples, 4 p.m.
Darien at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.
New Canaan at Danbury, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.
Trumbull at Westhill, 6 p.m.
Wilton at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.
Field Hockey
Westhill at Stamford, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Field Hockey
Brien McMahon at Westhill, 3:45 p.m.