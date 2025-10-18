Teams and matchups set for FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament

The seeds and matchups are set for the FCIAC girls soccer tournament, which starts with the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Greenwich (12-1-2) locked up the No, 1 seed with its 3-0 shutout of Brien McMahon in the season finale.

No. 2 New Canaan (11-2-2), No. 3 St. Joseph (11-3-1) and No. 4 Staples (9-2-4) round out the top four and will host quarterfinal games.

The tournament moves to Fairfield Ludlowe for the next two rounds, with the semifinals beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24, and the final held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Below is the schedule for the quarterfinals. Times will be posted when available.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 21

No. 8 Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 1 Greenwich, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Darien at No. 2 New Canaan, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield at No. 3 St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Trumbull at No. 4 Staples, 3:30 p.m.

