FCIAC Tournament Streaming Links for Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball semis and finals

The FCIAC tournament semifinals and finals for boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball will be live streamed.

More information will be updated as results come in and more matchups are determined.

Click the game links below to watch.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 23, at Fairfield Warde HS

No. 3 Stamford vs. No. 2 Staples, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 24, at Fairfield Ludlowe HS

Streaming by DAF Media

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Darien vs. No. 3 St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 25, at Greenwich HS

No. 6 Greenwich vs. No. 2 Darien, noon

No. 5 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 2 Staples, 2 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Volleyball Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 27, at Stamford HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Final

Monday, Oct. 27, Final at Fairfield Warde HS, 6 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Soccer Final

Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Fairfield Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Volleyball Final

Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.

FCIAC Field Hockey Final

Thursday, Oct. 30, at Greenwich HS, 5 p.m.