FCIAC Tournament Streaming Links for Soccer, Field Hockey and Volleyball semis and finals

The FCIAC tournament semifinals and finals for boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball will be live streamed.
More information will be updated as results come in and more matchups are determined.
Click the game links below to watch.
FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 23, at Fairfield Warde HS
No. 3 Stamford vs. No. 2 Staples, 5 p.m.
No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals
Friday, Oct. 24, at Fairfield Ludlowe HS
Streaming by DAF Media
No. 4 Staples vs. No. 1 Greenwich, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Darien vs. No. 3 St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Upcoming games…
FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 25, at Greenwich HS
No. 6 Greenwich vs. No. 2 Darien, noon
No. 5 Fairfield Ludlowe vs. No. 2 Staples, 2 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Volleyball Semifinals
Monday, Oct. 27, at Stamford HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
FCIAC Boys Soccer Final
Monday, Oct. 27, Final at Fairfield Warde HS, 6 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Soccer Final
Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Fairfield Ludlowe HS, 7 p.m.
FCIAC Girls Volleyball Final
Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.
FCIAC Field Hockey Final
Thursday, Oct. 30, at Greenwich HS, 5 p.m.