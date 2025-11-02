FCIAC schools show appreciation during Officials Recognition Week

Recently the FCIAC recognized and thanked officials who officiated our fall sports.

Our Officials Recognition Week each season is sponsored by Charlie Biggs of eCamps Sports Network. We thank Charlie for your support!

During the week, FCIAC schools gave small tokens of their appreciation to officials of the sports field hockey, football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, girls’ swimming and diving and girls’ volleyball. The recognition was done at both the varsity and sub varsity levels.

Without officials, our athletes would not be able to compete and all of the officials organizations are in need of additional officials to service our schools.

If you are interested in becoming an official in any sport, please contact the FCIAC at [email protected] for more information.

Here are pictures from some of the pregame recognition ceremonies held around the FCIAC.