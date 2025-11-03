Girls Swim and Dive All FCIAC 2025

First Team:
Julia Kozma, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay
Isabel Guzman, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay
Kensington Worden, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay
Wesley Wales, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay
Kate Fedor, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back
Emma Giafardino, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 100 Breast
Mackenzie Grey, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay
Chloe Ableman, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay
Zsofia Milak, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Ava Ward, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Melissa Geiger, Greenwich – 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay
Ella Gussen, Fairfield Ludlowe – 200 IM
Ellison Charette, Greenwich – 200 IM, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Mary Kelly, Ridgefield – 200 IM, 400 Free Relay
Adrianna Spelman, Fairfield Warde – 50 Free, 100 Back
Maegan Grisanti, St. Joseph – 100 Fly
Vedha Kongettira, Wilton – 100 Free
Olivia DeVries, Greenwich – 500 Free
Lily Norton, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay
Ellie Griffin, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Dalia Katra, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Vivienne Walsh, Ridgefield – 100 Breast
Leni So, New Canaan – 100 Breast
Lillian White-Charles, Fairfield Warde – 100 Back
Elsa Eang, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Ainsley Sahrbeck, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Emma Kelly, New Canaan – Diving
Alden Charette, Greenwich – Diving
Dylan Mogelof, Staples – Diving
Second Team:
Mairead Luhman, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back
Maya Kreuzer, Wilton – 200 Medley Relay
Maryn Brooks, Wilton – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Megan Lussier, Wilton – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay
Carly Waldman, Staples – 200 Free
Elsa Wang, Greenwich – 200 Free
Caroline Gies, Darien – 200 IM, 400 Free Relay
Alexis Abellard, Trumbull – 50 Free
Delaney Goralnick, Ridgefield – 100 Fly
Carly Waldman, Staples – 500 Free
Emmy Beach, St. Joseph – 500 Free
Caroline O’Grady, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Cora Huang, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay
Emma Bieliauskaite, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay
Theresa Kelly, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay
Noelle Ivanovich, Trumbull – 100 Back
Georgia Theodorsen, Fairfield Ludlowe – 100 Breast
Caitlin Martin, Darien – 400 Free Relay
Eliza Swaggart, Darien – 400 Free Relay
Lillian Schilling, Darien – 400 Free Relay
Julie Frangione, New Canaan – Diving
London Lewis, Ridgefield – Diving
Olivia Devito, Greenwich – Diving