Girls Swim and Dive All FCIAC 2025

First Team:

Julia Kozma, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay

Isabel Guzman, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay

Kensington Worden, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay

Wesley Wales, Greenwich – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay

Kate Fedor, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back

Emma Giafardino, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 100 Breast

Mackenzie Grey, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay

Chloe Ableman, Norwalk/McMahon – 200 Medley Relay

Zsofia Milak, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Ava Ward, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Melissa Geiger, Greenwich – 200 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay

Ella Gussen, Fairfield Ludlowe – 200 IM

Ellison Charette, Greenwich – 200 IM, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Mary Kelly, Ridgefield – 200 IM, 400 Free Relay

Adrianna Spelman, Fairfield Warde – 50 Free, 100 Back

Maegan Grisanti, St. Joseph – 100 Fly

Vedha Kongettira, Wilton – 100 Free

Olivia DeVries, Greenwich – 500 Free

Lily Norton, Greenwich – 200 Free Relay

Ellie Griffin, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Dalia Katra, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Vivienne Walsh, Ridgefield – 100 Breast

Leni So, New Canaan – 100 Breast

Lillian White-Charles, Fairfield Warde – 100 Back

Elsa Eang, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Ainsley Sahrbeck, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Emma Kelly, New Canaan – Diving

Alden Charette, Greenwich – Diving

Dylan Mogelof, Staples – Diving

Second Team:

Mairead Luhman, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back

Maya Kreuzer, Wilton – 200 Medley Relay

Maryn Brooks, Wilton – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Megan Lussier, Wilton – 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay

Carly Waldman, Staples – 200 Free

Elsa Wang, Greenwich – 200 Free

Caroline Gies, Darien – 200 IM, 400 Free Relay

Alexis Abellard, Trumbull – 50 Free

Delaney Goralnick, Ridgefield – 100 Fly

Carly Waldman, Staples – 500 Free

Emmy Beach, St. Joseph – 500 Free

Caroline O’Grady, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Cora Huang, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay

Emma Bieliauskaite, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay

Theresa Kelly, New Canaan – 200 Free Relay

Noelle Ivanovich, Trumbull – 100 Back

Georgia Theodorsen, Fairfield Ludlowe – 100 Breast

Caitlin Martin, Darien – 400 Free Relay

Eliza Swaggart, Darien – 400 Free Relay

Lillian Schilling, Darien – 400 Free Relay

Julie Frangione, New Canaan – Diving

London Lewis, Ridgefield – Diving

Olivia Devito, Greenwich – Diving

