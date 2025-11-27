FCIAC puts nine football teams in CIAC tournaments

The FCIAC will have nine teams playing in the CIAC playoffs, the most of any conference in the state and a number which represents more than half of the league’s 16 teams.

Seedings and pairings will become official when approved by the CIAC committee on Friday.

The conference’s nine qualifiers are spread across four divisions.

Class LL includes No. 3 Greenwich, No. 6 Staples and No. 7 Danbury; and Class L includes No. 1 New Canaan, No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe, No. 7 Ridgefield and No. 8 Darien.

Class MM and M each have one FCIAC team, with Wilton No. 2 in Class MM and St. Joseph No. 1 in Class M.

Here are the unofficial matchups for Tuesday’s quarterfinal games. All games kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Class LL

No. 6 Staples (5-5) at No. 3 Greenwich (8-2)

No. 7 Danbury (6-4) at No. 2 Fairfield Prep (8-2)

Class L

No. 8 Darien (6-4) at No. 1 New Canaan (10-0)

No. 7 Ridgefield (7-3) at No. 2 Newtown (8-2)

No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe (7-3) at No. 3 Cheshire (7-3)

Class MM

No. 7 Torrington (7-3) at No. 2 Wilton (9-1)

Class M

No. 8 WCA (7-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (8-2)