FCIAC state football tournament schedule, scoreboard

The FCIAC has nine teams playing in the CIAC football tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday, Dec. 3

Class LL Quarterfinals

No. 7 Danbury (6-4) at No. 2 Fairfield Prep (8-2)at Rafferty Stadium, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Staples (5-5) at No. 3 Greenwich (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class L Quarterfinals

No. 8 Darien (6-4) at No. 1 New Canaan (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Ridgefield (7-3) at No. 2 Newtown (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe (7-3) at No. 3 Cheshire (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class MM Quarterfinals

No. 7 Torrington (7-3) at No. 2 Wilton (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class M Quarterfinals

No. 8 Waterbury Career Academy (7-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (8-2) at Derby HS, 6:30 p.m.