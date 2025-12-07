FCIAC Fall 2025 Season Photo Slideshow

St. Joseph's Julia Nunes (8) and Greenwich's Harriet Franks (10) chase the ball during the FCIAC girls soccer championship game. - Photo courtesy of Paige Shockley
Greenwich's Julia Gustafsson (30) in action against St. Joseph during the 2025 FCIAC girls soccer final. - Photo courtesy of Paige Shockley
The scene at the FCIAC girls swim finals in Greenwich.
The FCIAC Cross Country Championships in New Canaan's Waveny Park. - Photo courtesy of Yvonne Perkins
Greenwich's Emilia Arroyo (7) plays the ball while Darien's Adriana Gromelski (10) defends. - Photo courtesy of Adrienne Cunningham
New Canaan's Annaliese Herling (25) brings the ball through the midfield against Fairfield Ludlowe. - Photo courtesy of Adrienne Cunningham
New Canaan's Reagan Celiberti (3) on defense in front of goalie Sarah DeScenza (34). - Photo courtesy of Adrienne Cunningham
The Ridgefield boys soccer team in action against Darien during the 2025 season. - Photo courtesy of Helen Epley
Ridgefield's Jake Marguiles (8) plays the ball against Darien. - Photo courtesy of Helen Epley
Ridgefield 's Martim Dias Pinto (7) goes up for the ball against Staples. - Photo courtesy of Helen Epley
Ridgefield's Brenna Williams (23) sets the ball during a match against Greenwich. - Photo courtesy of Simon Mendez
The Greenwich girls volleyball team in action against Fairfield Ludlowe.
Fairfield Warde's Ivy Feay goes up for a hit. - Photo courtesy of Liam Donovan
Fairfield Warde's Kayla Huynh (12) passes the ball. - Photo courtesy of Liam Donovan
Scenes from the 2025 FCIAC Cross Country Championships in Waveny Park.
The FCIAC won 10 state championships during the 2025 Fall Season. Shown above is a slideshow of photos from the season.

Boys Soccer

Staples def. Greenwich 3-0 in Class LL final

Girls Soccer

Greenwich def. Amity 4-0 in Class LL final

Field Hockey

Darien def. Staples 1-0 in Class L final

Girls Volleyball

Greenwich def. Glastonbury 3-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-9, 25-20) in Class LL final

Boys Cross Country

Greenwich won Class LL and State Open championships

Girls Cross Country

New Canaan won Class L championship

Girls Swimming and Diving

Greenwich won Class LL and State Open championships

Ridgefield won Class L championship

