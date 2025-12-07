FCIAC Fall 2025 Season Photo Slideshow

The FCIAC won 10 state championships during the 2025 Fall Season. Shown above is a slideshow of photos from the season.
Boys Soccer
Staples def. Greenwich 3-0 in Class LL final
Girls Soccer
Greenwich def. Amity 4-0 in Class LL final
Field Hockey
Darien def. Staples 1-0 in Class L final
Girls Volleyball
Greenwich def. Glastonbury 3-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-9, 25-20) in Class LL final
Boys Cross Country
Greenwich won Class LL and State Open championships
Girls Cross Country
New Canaan won Class L championship
Girls Swimming and Diving
Greenwich won Class LL and State Open championships
Ridgefield won Class L championship