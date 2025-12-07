FCIAC Fall 2025 Season Photo Slideshow

The FCIAC won 10 state championships during the 2025 Fall Season. Shown above is a slideshow of photos from the season.

Boys Soccer

Staples def. Greenwich 3-0 in Class LL final

Girls Soccer

Greenwich def. Amity 4-0 in Class LL final

Field Hockey

Darien def. Staples 1-0 in Class L final

Girls Volleyball

Greenwich def. Glastonbury 3-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-9, 25-20) in Class LL final

Boys Cross Country

Greenwich won Class LL and State Open championships

Girls Cross Country

New Canaan won Class L championship

Girls Swimming and Diving

Greenwich won Class LL and State Open championships

Ridgefield won Class L championship