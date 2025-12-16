FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Dec. 10-31

Wednesday, Dec. 10
Girls Ice Hockey
New Canaan 3 Greenwich 2
Greenwich Goals: Lexi Lisjack, Kiki Worden
NC Goals: Ashton Pinkarnell, Lyla Ives, Lina Kivokko
Eleanor Woolven, G 27 saves
Amity 6 Stamford 3
Thursday, Dec. 11
Girls Ice Hockey
Fairfield 1 Wilton 0
Ridgefield 6 Brewster 3
Friday, Dec. 12
Girls Basketball
Career Magnet 42 Bridgeport Central 29
Hillhouse 44 Danbury 43
Darien 31 Laurelton Hall 29
Amity 59 Ludlowe 36
Sheehan 39 Warde 35
Jonathan Law 46 McMahon 40
New Canaan 40 Daniel Hand 35
Wilbur Cross 41 Norwalk 35
Stamford 47 West Haven 40
Staples 86 Cheshire 25
Branford 51 Westhill 25
Girls Ice Hockey
Darien 9 Stamford 1
Trumbull 5 Wilton 4
Saturday, Dec. 13
Girls Basketball
Seymour 67 Danbury 48
Mercy 46 Ridgefield 28
Foran 60 Wilton 40
Girls Ice Hockey
Greenwich 1 Woodstock 0
Charlotte Dengl-Kelly 1G, Lexi lisjak 1A, Eleanor Woolven 20svs
Darien 2 Hall 0
New Canaan 6 Mercy 0
Amity 7 Ridgefield 4
Monday, Dec. 15
Girls Basketball
New Canaan 37 Weston 21
New Milford 49 McMahon 40
West Haven 67 Bridgeport Central 48
North Haven 64 St. Joseph 51
Stamford 45 Newtown 44
Darien 39 Barlow 32
Boys Ice Hockey
New Canaan 2 Northern Highlands 0
Westhill/Stamford 4 Newtown/New Fairfield 0
Girls Ice Hockey
New Canaan 2 Trumbull/St. Joseph 1
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Boys Basketball
New Canaan at Fairfield Prep, 7 p.m.
Foran at Fairfield Warde, 7 p.m.
West Haven at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Ridgefield at Hillhouse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Law, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Hand, 7 p.m.
Darien at Sheehan, 7 p.m.
North Haven at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Amity at Stamford, 7 p.m.
Hamden at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Career at Westhill, 7 p.m.
Staples at Wilbur Cross, 7 p.m.
Guilford at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Norwalk 57 Wright Tech 27
Greenwich at Sacred Heart Academy, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
Wilton at Lauralton Hall, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Masuk at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Fairfield co-op at Simsbury, 7:10 p.m.
Greenwich at Guilford, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Staples at Ridgefield
Wednesday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
New Canaan at Stamford, 3 p.m.
Norwalk at Branford, 7 p.m.
McMahon at Cheshire, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pomperaug at Stamford, 5 p.m.
Barlow at New Canaan, 5:15 p.m.
Immaculate at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
West Haven at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Weston at Darien, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Trumbull at Amity, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Notre Dame Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Iona Prep at Darien, 7:10 p.m.
Wilton at Milford, 7:30 p.m.
Westhill/Stamford at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Darien at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 3:30 p.m.
Ridgefield/Danbury at Stamford, Westhill/Staples, 7:50 p.m.
Wrestling
Wilton at Darien, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.
Stamford at McMahon, 6 p.m.
Norwalk at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Danbury at Westhill, 6 p.m.
Greenwich at Bridgeport co-op, 6 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 18
Boys Basketball
Abbott Tech at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Westhill at Weston, 7 p.m.
Immaculate at Ridgefield, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bethel at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Harding at Norwalk, 6:15 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Trumbull/St. Joseph at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Staples at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Ludlowe/Warde at Norwalk/McMahon, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 19
Boys Basketball
Stamford at New Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Masuk at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kolbe Cathedral at St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
McMahon at Haddam-Killingworth, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Masuk, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Milford at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.
St. Joseph at Notre Dame Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Greenwich at Ridgefield/Danbury, 3:30 p.m.
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at New Canaan, 6:10 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Westhill/Stamford at Greenwich, 3:45 p.m.
Wilton at Brookfield, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
Bridgeport Central at Hamden, 11:45 a.m.
Ledyard at New Canaan, 1 p.m.
Darien at Newtown, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
White Plains at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 12:30 p.m.
Wright Tech at Westhill, 2:30 p.m.
Staples at Amity, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at JBWA, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph Regional at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.
New Canaan at Bishop Hendricken, 5:15 p.m.
Darien at Northwest Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hamden at Trumbull, 7:15 p.m.
Wilton at Westhill/Stamford, 8:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
East Catholic co-op at Darien, 2:30 p.m.
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 6:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
Archbishop Molloy at Staples, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Darien at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Wright Tech, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Bunnell, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bassick at McMahon, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Joseph at North Haven, 3:30 p.m.
Darien at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at Spartans, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Woodstock Academy, 3 p.m.
Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Trumbull/St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
New Canaan at Darien, 7:10 p.m.
Wrestling
Staples at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Boys Basketball
New Fairfield at Danbury, 3 p.m.
Weston at McMahon, 6 p.m.
Masuk at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Ramapo at Staples, 7 p.m.
WCA at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Harding, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
New Milford at Stamford, 2 p.m.
Shelton at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Staples at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Westhill/Stamford at Watertown/Pomperaug, 3 p.m.
Guilford at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.
Ridgefield at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Simsbury at Greenwich, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Danbury at Trumbull, 2 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Stamford, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 26
Boys Basketball
McMahon at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Notre Dame Prep, 6 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Prep, 8 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Trumbull at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 27
Boys Basketball
Bethel at New Canaan, 12:45 p.m.
Staples at Stamford, 1 p.m.
Masuk at Bridgeport Central, 2 p.m.
Law at Trumbull, 2 p.m.
Wilton at Newtown, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ridgefield at Norwalk, 11:45 a.m.
Wilton at Masuk, noon
Notre Dame Prep at Fairfield Ludlowe, 2 p.m.
McMahon at West Haven, 2:45 p.m.
Trumbull at North Haven, 3 p.m.
Oxford at Greenwich, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph at Whitney Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Seymour at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Bethel, 5 p.m.
Danbury at Immaculate, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Trumbull at Gorham, 2 p.m.
Fairfield co-op at Lyman Hall, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Archbishop Stepinac, 2:30 p.m.
Darien at Greenwich, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Moses Brown, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Trumbull/St. Joseph at Greenwich, 1 p.m.
Hall/Conard at Ridgefield/Danbury, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 28
Boys Ice Hockey
BBDI at Trumbull, noon
St. Joseph at Pilgrim, 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
St. John the Baptist at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Middletown at Danbury, 1:45 p.m.
Bloomfield at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Westhill at Shepaug Valley, 1 p.m.
Staples at Masuk, noon
Harding at Bridgeport Central, 2 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Bishop Hendricken at Ridgefield, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph Regional at Darien, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
New Britain at Stamford, 11:45 a.m.
St. John the Baptist at Wilton, 12:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
New London at Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
East Haven co-op at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Mercy/Northwest Catholic at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, noon
Simsbury at Ridgefield/Danbury, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec, 31
Girls Basketball
Westhill at Terryville, 1 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Suffield co-op at New Canaan, 11 a.m.