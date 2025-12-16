FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Dec. 10-31

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan 3 Greenwich 2

Greenwich Goals: Lexi Lisjack, Kiki Worden

NC Goals: Ashton Pinkarnell, Lyla Ives, Lina Kivokko

Eleanor Woolven, G 27 saves

Amity 6 Stamford 3

Thursday, Dec. 11

Girls Ice Hockey

Fairfield 1 Wilton 0

Ridgefield 6 Brewster 3

Friday, Dec. 12

Girls Basketball

Career Magnet 42 Bridgeport Central 29

Hillhouse 44 Danbury 43

Darien 31 Laurelton Hall 29

Amity 59 Ludlowe 36

Sheehan 39 Warde 35

Jonathan Law 46 McMahon 40

New Canaan 40 Daniel Hand 35

Wilbur Cross 41 Norwalk 35

Stamford 47 West Haven 40

Staples 86 Cheshire 25

Branford 51 Westhill 25

Girls Ice Hockey

Darien 9 Stamford 1

Trumbull 5 Wilton 4

Saturday, Dec. 13

Girls Basketball

Seymour 67 Danbury 48

Mercy 46 Ridgefield 28

Stamford 47 West Haven 40

Foran 60 Wilton 40

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich 1 Woodstock 0

Charlotte Dengl-Kelly 1G, Lexi lisjak 1A, Eleanor Woolven 20svs

Darien 2 Hall 0

New Canaan 6 Mercy 0

Amity 7 Ridgefield 4

Monday, Dec. 15

Girls Basketball

New Canaan 37 Weston 21

NC Lucy Detmer 5 0-0 11, Kate Ulrich 3 0-0 7, Sabrina Bourlatskii 3 0-0 6, Natalia Cota 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Carriero 1 0-0 3, Lisa Mallozzi 1 0-0 2, Lucy Bench 1 0-0 2, Ellie Ivanov 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 0-2 37

W Alice Sullivan 3 0-0 6, Annabelle Gill 2 0-0 4, Sarra Grissa 0 1-4 1, Maya Stoltz 2 0-0 6, Sandra Grissa 2 0-2 4, Finley Blair 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 1-8 21

New Milford 49 McMahon 40

West Haven 67 Bridgeport Central 48

North Haven 64 St. Joseph 51

Stamford 45 Newtown 44

Chassity Smith 11 points, Maddie O’Connor 10 points 6 rebounds, Jalynn Presley 9 points 10 rebounds

Darien 39 Barlow 32

Boys Ice Hockey

New Canaan 2 Northern Highlands 0

NC Tony DelCarmine 2g, Cam Lyden 1a, Rogan Lowe 1a

Saves NH Matthew Khaimov 32

NC Blake Pozatek 21

Westhill/Stamford 4 Newtown/New Fairfield 0

Chris Gomez 2 goals

Parker Dufek 3 assists

Jack McNerney shutout.

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan 2 Trumbull/St. Joseph 1

T Emma Brockett 1g, Callie Langlais 1a, Michaela Magdonick 1a

NC Izzy Hanna 1g, J.D. Natale 1g (Game winner with 48 seconds left), Maddie Rayher 1a, Ashton Pinkernell 1a

Saves T Lucy Kimberly 37

NC Macyn Callahan 12

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Boys Basketball

New Canaan at Fairfield Prep, 7 p.m.

Foran at Fairfield Warde, 7 p.m.

West Haven at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Hillhouse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Law, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Hand, 7 p.m.

Darien at Sheehan, 7 p.m.

North Haven at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Amity at Stamford, 7 p.m.

Hamden at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Career at Westhill, 7 p.m.

Staples at Wilbur Cross, 7 p.m.

Guilford at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Norwalk 57 Wright Tech 27

Greenwich at Sacred Heart Academy, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

Wilton at Lauralton Hall, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Masuk at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Fairfield co-op at Simsbury, 7:10 p.m.

Greenwich at Guilford, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Staples at Ridgefield

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

New Canaan at Stamford, 3 p.m.

Norwalk at Branford, 7 p.m.

McMahon at Cheshire, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pomperaug at Stamford, 5 p.m.

Barlow at New Canaan, 5:15 p.m.

Immaculate at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

West Haven at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Weston at Darien, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Trumbull at Amity, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Notre Dame Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Iona Prep at Darien, 7:10 p.m.

Wilton at Milford, 7:30 p.m.

Westhill/Stamford at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Darien at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 3:30 p.m.

Ridgefield/Danbury at Stamford, Westhill/Staples, 7:50 p.m.

Wrestling

Wilton at Darien, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5:30 p.m.

Stamford at McMahon, 6 p.m.

Norwalk at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Danbury at Westhill, 6 p.m.

Greenwich at Bridgeport co-op, 6 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18

Boys Basketball

Abbott Tech at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Westhill at Weston, 7 p.m.

Immaculate at Ridgefield, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bethel at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Harding at Norwalk, 6:15 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Trumbull/St. Joseph at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Staples at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Ludlowe/Warde at Norwalk/McMahon, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19

Boys Basketball

Stamford at New Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Masuk at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kolbe Cathedral at St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

McMahon at Haddam-Killingworth, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Masuk, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Milford at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.

St. Joseph at Notre Dame Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Greenwich at Ridgefield/Danbury, 3:30 p.m.

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at New Canaan, 6:10 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Westhill/Stamford at Greenwich, 3:45 p.m.

Wilton at Brookfield, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Bridgeport Central at Hamden, 11:45 a.m.

Ledyard at New Canaan, 1 p.m.

Darien at Newtown, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

White Plains at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 12:30 p.m.

Wright Tech at Westhill, 2:30 p.m.

Staples at Amity, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at JBWA, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph Regional at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.

New Canaan at Bishop Hendricken, 5:15 p.m.

Darien at Northwest Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hamden at Trumbull, 7:15 p.m.

Wilton at Westhill/Stamford, 8:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

East Catholic co-op at Darien, 2:30 p.m.

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 6:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Boys Basketball

Archbishop Molloy at Staples, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

Darien at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Wright Tech, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Bunnell, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bassick at McMahon, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

St. Joseph at North Haven, 3:30 p.m.

Darien at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at Spartans, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Woodstock Academy, 3 p.m.

Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Trumbull/St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 7:10 p.m.

Wrestling

Staples at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boys Basketball

New Fairfield at Danbury, 3 p.m.

Weston at McMahon, 6 p.m.

Masuk at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Ramapo at Staples, 7 p.m.

WCA at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Harding, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

New Milford at Stamford, 2 p.m.

Shelton at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Westhill/Stamford at Watertown/Pomperaug, 3 p.m.

Guilford at Fairfield co-op, 5:15 p.m.

Ridgefield at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Simsbury at Greenwich, 6:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Danbury at Trumbull, 2 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Wilton, 2:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Stamford, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26

Boys Basketball

McMahon at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Notre Dame Prep, 6 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Prep, 8 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Trumbull at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Bethel at New Canaan, 12:45 p.m.

Staples at Stamford, 1 p.m.

Masuk at Bridgeport Central, 2 p.m.

Law at Trumbull, 2 p.m.

Wilton at Newtown, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ridgefield at Norwalk, 11:45 a.m.

Wilton at Masuk, noon

Notre Dame Prep at Fairfield Ludlowe, 2 p.m.

McMahon at West Haven, 2:45 p.m.

Trumbull at North Haven, 3 p.m.

Oxford at Greenwich, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph at Whitney Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Seymour at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Bethel, 5 p.m.

Danbury at Immaculate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Boys Ice Hockey

Trumbull at Gorham, 2 p.m.

Fairfield co-op at Lyman Hall, 2:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Archbishop Stepinac, 2:30 p.m.

Darien at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Moses Brown, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Trumbull/St. Joseph at Greenwich, 1 p.m.

Hall/Conard at Ridgefield/Danbury, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Boys Ice Hockey

BBDI at Trumbull, noon

St. Joseph at Pilgrim, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

St. John the Baptist at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Middletown at Danbury, 1:45 p.m.

Bloomfield at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Westhill at Shepaug Valley, 1 p.m.

Staples at Masuk, noon

Harding at Bridgeport Central, 2 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Bishop Hendricken at Ridgefield, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph Regional at Darien, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

New Britain at Stamford, 11:45 a.m.

St. John the Baptist at Wilton, 12:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

New London at Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

East Haven co-op at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Mercy/Northwest Catholic at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, noon

Simsbury at Ridgefield/Danbury, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec, 31

Girls Basketball

Westhill at Terryville, 1 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Suffield co-op at New Canaan, 11 a.m.