Trumbull, Stamford go head-to-head in FCIAC’s first all-girls dual wrestling match Saturday

The first ever all-girls wrestling dual match in the FCIAC will take place when Trumbull takes on Stamford at 6 p.m., Saturday, January 10, at Stamford High School’s Kuczo Gymnasium.

“We take great pride in hosting this historic evening,” Stamford Athletic Director Chris Passamano said. “Stamford High has built one of the best girls wrestling programs, not just in Connecticut, but all of New England. Our coaches have done an amazing job supporting girls wrestling and encouraging growth in all of our female sports.”

Female wrestlers have had an independent state tournament the past few years and it’s great to see that the girls will now have their own head-to-head match. Admission is free. Please come out and support the event!