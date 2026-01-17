Girls Basketball – Staples 58, Stamford 39

Stamford 17 10 12 10 – 39
Staples 17 20 9 12 – 58
Stamford: Jaylnn Presley 3 0-0 7, Taylor Roncoroni 5 0-0 13, Rachel Stokes 3 0-0 7, Elliott Browne 1 0-0 3, Chassity Smith 2 2-2 6, Madeleine O’Connor 1 1-2 3
Notes: Roncoroni 3 three pointers
Staples: Freya Harvey 6 7-7 22, Chloe Smith 3 2-2 8, Addie Talbott 2 0-0 4, Marley Belzer 3 2-2 8, Emma Asiel 6 0-0 16, Riley Caney 0 0-0 0
Notes: Harvey 3 threes, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks; Talbott 8 assists, 7 steals; Caney 6 rebounds; Asiel 4 threes, 4 steals, 3 assists.