Girls Basketball – Staples 58, Stamford 39

Stamford 17 10 12 10  – 39

Staples 17 20 9 12 – 58

Stamford: Jaylnn Presley 3 0-0 7, Taylor Roncoroni 5 0-0 13, Rachel Stokes 3 0-0 7, Elliott Browne 1 0-0 3, Chassity Smith 2 2-2 6, Madeleine O’Connor 1 1-2 3

Notes: Roncoroni 3 three pointers

Staples: Freya Harvey 6 7-7 22, Chloe Smith 3 2-2 8, Addie Talbott 2 0-0 4, Marley Belzer 3 2-2 8, Emma Asiel 6 0-0 16, Riley Caney 0 0-0 0

Notes: Harvey 3 threes, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks; Talbott 8 assists, 7 steals; Caney 6 rebounds; Asiel 4 threes, 4 steals, 3 assists.

