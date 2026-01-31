FCIAC Indoor Track and Field Division Championship Results

FCIAC East Division Championship
At Wilton’s Zeoli Field House
Boys Team Results
1 Darien 148.5; 2 Fairfield Ludlowe 83.5; 3 Fairfield Warde 76; 4 Wilton 55; 5 Bridgeport Central 47; 6 New Canaan 41; 7 St. Joseph 6; 8 Ridgefield 3.
Girls Team Results
1 New Canaan 140; 2 Fairfield Ludlowe 139; 3 Darien 49; 4 Fairfield Warde 48; 5 Wilton 39; 6 Bridgeport Central 36; 7 Ridgefield 8.
FCIAC West Division Championship
At Staples HS
Boys Team Results
1 Staples 211; 2 Brien McMahon 127; 3 Norwalk 42; 4 Trumbull 26; 5 Danbury 21; 6 Greenwich 17.
Girls Team Results
1 Greenwich 179; 2 Staples 117; 3 Brien McMahon; 4 Trumbull 50; 5 Danbury 134; 6 Norwalk 8.
The FCIAC Indoor Track and Field conference championships will be held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 5.