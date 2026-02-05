FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Feb. 2-7

Monday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
St. Joseph 71, Wilton 59
Wilton 17 10 18 14 – 59
St. Joes 15 26 13 17 – 71
Wilton: Miller 0 0-2 0, Gallo 5 0-1 10, McCauley 2 1-2 5, Weiss 2 1-2 5, Byrnes 1 0-0 3, Roy 1 0-0 3, Dineen 7 2-4 20, Toohill 1 0-0 2, Kaliski 2 3-4 8, Major 1 0-0 3, Totals: 22 7-15 59
St. Joseph: Skyers 0 0-0 0, Black 4 0-0 9, Sample 1 0-0 2, Adolphe 7 2-3 20, Febus 7 2-2 19, Mcdonagh 5 0-0 13, Fogel-hubbert 3 0-0 6, Totals: 27 4-5 71
3-pointers: Wilton: Dineen 4, Byrnes, Roy, Kaliski, Major; St. Joes: Febus 5, Adolphe 4, Mcdonagh 3, Black
Trumbull 67, Norwalk 40
Girls Basketball
St. Joseph 55, Wilton 24
Trumbull 73, Norwalk 30
Boys Ice Hockey
Darien 7, Northern Highlands 1
Westhill/Stamford 5, Watertown/Pomperaug/Holy Cross 2
New Canaan 14, Ridgefield 0
Girls Ice Hockey
Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 6, Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH 0
Gymnastics
Fairfield Warde, Norwalk, Fairfield Warde at Staples, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Fairfield Warde 61, Darien 48
Stamford 52, Greenwich 50
Bridgeport Central 50, Brien McMahon 49
Staples 53, Fairfield Ludlowe 51
New Canaan 47, Westhill 45
Westhill 7-11-17-10 45
New Canaan 14-10-5-18 47
Westhill: Anthony Stephenson 5 1-1 11, Daquan Turner 4 1-2 9, Tyler Maignan 3 2-6 9, Dalton Olechowich 4 0-1 9, Ethan Katz 2 0-0 5, Tye Simmons 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-10 45
New Canaan: Will Sapione 6 2-2 15, Braxton Neidermeier 4 2-2 11, Henry Chandra 4 0-2 9, Colin Finnerty 2 0-0 6, Dallas George 1 0-0 2, Colin McKiernan 1 0-2 2, Dante Marsili 1 0-0 2, Liam Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 47
3-pointers: WH – Maignan, Katz, Olechnowich; NC – Finnerty 2, Neidermeier, Sapione, Chandra
Ridgefield 64, Danbury 42
Girls Basketball
Fairfield Warde 50, Darien 26
Greenwich 51, Stamford 36
Ridgefield 56, Danbury 37
New Canaan 39, Westhill 15
Brien McMahon 47, Bridgeport Central 34
Fairfield Ludlowe 54, Staples 50
Boys Ice Hockey
Greenwich 3, Trumbull 0
St. Joseph 3, Hamden 2
St. Joseph 1 0 2 – 3
Hamden 0 1 1 – 2
First Period
SJ – Sammy Ceconi (Ryan Thompson & Michael Reed), 12:25
Second Period
HAM – Landon Stringfield (John Castiline), 11:27
Third Period
HAM – Dylan Kowalski (Tommy Mautte), 3:09
SJ – Sammy Ceconi (John Henry DiSimone), 5:07
SJ – Sammy Ceconi (Ryan Thompson & Ryan Burr), 9:02
Goalies: SJ – Evan Balko 23 saves; H – Benjamin McGovern 22 saves
Shots on Goal: St. Joseph – 25, Hamden – 25
Girls Ice Hockey
New Canaan 4, Fairfield co-op 1
Fairfield 0-0-1 1
New Canaan 0-1-3 4
Fairfield: Lauren Forgie 1g, Cassidy Reyes 1a
New Canaan: Ashton Pinkernell 1g 1a, Claire Hickey 2a, Caroline Baker 1g, JD Natale 1g 1a, Izzy Hanna 1g, Lyla Ives 1a
Wrestling
Danbury 42, Trumbull 29
Stamford at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Trumbull 62, St. Joseph 58
Girls Basketball
St. Joseph 53, Trumbull 46
Staples 56, Wilton 31
Staples 13 15 22 6 – 56
Wilton 8 17 2 4 – 31
Staples: Freya Harvey 6 0-0 13, Addie Talbott 3 1-2 8, Chloe Smith 4 0-0 9, Emma Asiel 3 3-3 13, Marley Belzer 3 4-7 10, Maeve Best 1 0-0 2, Sadie Katzner 1 0-0 3
Notes: Belzer 10 Points 11 Rebounds. Talbott 8 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals. Harvey 13 Points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
Wilton: Sienna Carvajal 1 0-0 2, Rose Bilella 5 0-0 12, Kat Cross 1 2-4 5, Victoria Janikowski 2 0-0 4, Alexandra Janikowski 1 1-2 3, Georgina Pascarella 2 0-0 5
Boys Ice Hockey
Wilton 6, JBWA 2
Darien 5, Fairfield Prep 1
New Milford at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 6 p.m.
New Canaan 4, Notre Dame-West Haven 1
ND-West Haven 0-0-1 1
New Canaan 1-2-1 4
NDWH: Xavier Mitchell 1g, Dominic DiCioccio 1a, Nathan Marczak 1a
NC: Cody Jones 2g, Drew Harmon 1g, Tony DelCarmine 1g, Rogan Lowe 1a, Owen Robie 1a, Jack Crowell 1a, Willie Ericson 1a
Saves: ND – Aiden Sherman 38, NC – Blake Pozatek 18
Westhill/Stamford 9, Fairfield co-op 4
Girls Ice Hockey
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 1, Greenwich 0
Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH 6, Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate 4
Wrestling
Danbury 60, Greenwich 15.
Westhill at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.
Fairfield Warde 75, Darien 6
Wilton at Staples, 6 p.m.
New Canaan 40, Fairfield Ludlowe 33
Bridgeport co-op at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Fairfield Ludlowe at Darien, 3 p.m.
Norwalk/McMahon at New Canaan, 3:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Wilton, 3:45 p.m.
Gymnastics
Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 5
FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships
At Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Fairfield co-op, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6:30 p.m.
Darien at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Wilton at Ridgefield, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.
Staples at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Darien at New Canaan, 5 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5 p.m.
Wilton at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.
Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
Greenwich at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Staples, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Ridgefield at Darien, 3 p.m.
Norwalk/McMahon at Wilton, 3:40 p.m.
New Canaan at Greenwich, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 7
FCIAC Cheerleading Championships
At Trumbull, 10 a.m.
FCIAC Gymnastics Championships
Gymnastics and Cheerleading Academy of Connecticut, Fairfield , 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Stamford at Westhill, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Stamford at Westhill, noon
Boys Ice Hockey
Fairfield co-op at Daniel Hand, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.
Darien at St. Joseph, 5:45 p.m.
Amity at Westhill/Stamford, 7:30 p.m.
Lyman Hall at Trumbull, 7:45 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Ridgefield, 8 p.m.
Wilton at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Darien at New Canaan, 6:40 p.m.
Ridgefield/Dambury/Immaculate at West Haven/SHA, 3 p.m.
Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Simsbury, 4:40 p.m.
Woodstock Academy at Greenwich, 5:45 p.m.
Hamden at Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH, 6 p.m.