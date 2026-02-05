FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Feb. 2-7

Monday, Feb. 2

Boys Basketball

St. Joseph 71, Wilton 59

Wilton 17 10 18 14 – 59

St. Joes 15 26 13 17 – 71

Wilton: Miller 0 0-2 0, Gallo 5 0-1 10, McCauley 2 1-2 5, Weiss 2 1-2 5, Byrnes 1 0-0 3, Roy 1 0-0 3, Dineen 7 2-4 20, Toohill 1 0-0 2, Kaliski 2 3-4 8, Major 1 0-0 3, Totals: 22 7-15 59

St. Joseph: Skyers 0 0-0 0, Black 4 0-0 9, Sample 1 0-0 2, Adolphe 7 2-3 20, Febus 7 2-2 19, Mcdonagh 5 0-0 13, Fogel-hubbert 3 0-0 6, Totals: 27 4-5 71

3-pointers: Wilton: Dineen 4, Byrnes, Roy, Kaliski, Major; St. Joes: Febus 5, Adolphe 4, Mcdonagh 3, Black

Trumbull 67, Norwalk 40

Girls Basketball

St. Joseph 55, Wilton 24

Trumbull 73, Norwalk 30

Boys Ice Hockey

Darien 7, Northern Highlands 1

Westhill/Stamford 5, Watertown/Pomperaug/Holy Cross 2

New Canaan 14, Ridgefield 0

Girls Ice Hockey

Amity/North Haven/Cheshire 6, Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH 0

Gymnastics

Fairfield Warde, Norwalk, Fairfield Warde at Staples, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Fairfield Warde 61, Darien 48

Stamford 52, Greenwich 50

Bridgeport Central 50, Brien McMahon 49

Staples 53, Fairfield Ludlowe 51

New Canaan 47, Westhill 45

Westhill 7-11-17-10 45

New Canaan 14-10-5-18 47

Westhill: Anthony Stephenson 5 1-1 11, Daquan Turner 4 1-2 9, Tyler Maignan 3 2-6 9, Dalton Olechowich 4 0-1 9, Ethan Katz 2 0-0 5, Tye Simmons 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-10 45

New Canaan: Will Sapione 6 2-2 15, Braxton Neidermeier 4 2-2 11, Henry Chandra 4 0-2 9, Colin Finnerty 2 0-0 6, Dallas George 1 0-0 2, Colin McKiernan 1 0-2 2, Dante Marsili 1 0-0 2, Liam Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 47

3-pointers: WH – Maignan, Katz, Olechnowich; NC – Finnerty 2, Neidermeier, Sapione, Chandra

Ridgefield 64, Danbury 42

Girls Basketball

Fairfield Warde 50, Darien 26

Greenwich 51, Stamford 36

Ridgefield 56, Danbury 37

New Canaan 39, Westhill 15

Brien McMahon 47, Bridgeport Central 34

Fairfield Ludlowe 54, Staples 50

Boys Ice Hockey

Greenwich 3, Trumbull 0

St. Joseph 3, Hamden 2

St. Joseph 1 0 2 – 3

Hamden 0 1 1 – 2

First Period

SJ – Sammy Ceconi (Ryan Thompson & Michael Reed), 12:25

Second Period

HAM – Landon Stringfield (John Castiline), 11:27

Third Period

HAM – Dylan Kowalski (Tommy Mautte), 3:09

SJ – Sammy Ceconi (John Henry DiSimone), 5:07

SJ – Sammy Ceconi (Ryan Thompson & Ryan Burr), 9:02

Goalies: SJ – Evan Balko 23 saves; H – Benjamin McGovern 22 saves

Shots on Goal: St. Joseph – 25, Hamden – 25

Girls Ice Hockey

New Canaan 4, Fairfield co-op 1

Fairfield 0-0-1 1

New Canaan 0-1-3 4

Fairfield: Lauren Forgie 1g, Cassidy Reyes 1a

New Canaan: Ashton Pinkernell 1g 1a, Claire Hickey 2a, Caroline Baker 1g, JD Natale 1g 1a, Izzy Hanna 1g, Lyla Ives 1a

Wrestling

Danbury 42, Trumbull 29

Stamford at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

Trumbull 62, St. Joseph 58

Girls Basketball

St. Joseph 53, Trumbull 46

Staples 56, Wilton 31

Staples 13 15 22 6 – 56

Wilton 8 17 2 4 – 31

Staples: Freya Harvey 6 0-0 13, Addie Talbott 3 1-2 8, Chloe Smith 4 0-0 9, Emma Asiel 3 3-3 13, Marley Belzer 3 4-7 10, Maeve Best 1 0-0 2, Sadie Katzner 1 0-0 3

Notes: Belzer 10 Points 11 Rebounds. Talbott 8 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals. Harvey 13 Points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.

Wilton: Sienna Carvajal 1 0-0 2, Rose Bilella 5 0-0 12, Kat Cross 1 2-4 5, Victoria Janikowski 2 0-0 4, Alexandra Janikowski 1 1-2 3, Georgina Pascarella 2 0-0 5

Boys Ice Hockey

Wilton 6, JBWA 2

Darien 5, Fairfield Prep 1

New Milford at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 6 p.m.

New Canaan 4, Notre Dame-West Haven 1

ND-West Haven 0-0-1 1

New Canaan 1-2-1 4

NDWH: Xavier Mitchell 1g, Dominic DiCioccio 1a, Nathan Marczak 1a

NC: Cody Jones 2g, Drew Harmon 1g, Tony DelCarmine 1g, Rogan Lowe 1a, Owen Robie 1a, Jack Crowell 1a, Willie Ericson 1a

Saves: ND – Aiden Sherman 38, NC – Blake Pozatek 18

Westhill/Stamford 9, Fairfield co-op 4

Girls Ice Hockey

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 1, Greenwich 0

Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH 6, Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate 4

Wrestling

Danbury 60, Greenwich 15.

Westhill at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.

Fairfield Warde 75, Darien 6

Wilton at Staples, 6 p.m.

New Canaan 40, Fairfield Ludlowe 33

Bridgeport co-op at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Fairfield Ludlowe at Darien, 3 p.m.

Norwalk/McMahon at New Canaan, 3:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Wilton, 3:45 p.m.

Gymnastics

Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5

FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships

At Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Fairfield co-op, 6:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

Boys Basketball

Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6:30 p.m.

Darien at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Wilton at Ridgefield, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

Staples at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Darien at New Canaan, 5 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 5 p.m.

Wilton at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.

Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

Greenwich at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Staples, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Ridgefield at Darien, 3 p.m.

Norwalk/McMahon at Wilton, 3:40 p.m.

New Canaan at Greenwich, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7

FCIAC Cheerleading Championships

At Trumbull, 10 a.m.

FCIAC Gymnastics Championships

Gymnastics and Cheerleading Academy of Connecticut, Fairfield , 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Stamford at Westhill, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Stamford at Westhill, noon

Boys Ice Hockey

Fairfield co-op at Daniel Hand, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at New Canaan, 4:30 p.m.

Darien at St. Joseph, 5:45 p.m.

Amity at Westhill/Stamford, 7:30 p.m.

Lyman Hall at Trumbull, 7:45 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Ridgefield, 8 p.m.

Wilton at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Darien at New Canaan, 6:40 p.m.

Ridgefield/Dambury/Immaculate at West Haven/SHA, 3 p.m.

Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Simsbury, 4:40 p.m.

Woodstock Academy at Greenwich, 5:45 p.m.

Hamden at Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH, 6 p.m.