Greenwich strikes twice, wins FCIAC boys and girls indoor track and field championships

The Greenwich Cardinals won both team titles at the FCIAC boys and girls indoor track and field championship meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Thursday.

Greenwich won both championships by a wide margin. The boys team scored 112 to win by 46 points, and the girls team scored 116 to win by 51.

In the boys meet, Danbury was second and Ridgefield third, and in the girls meet, New Canaan was second and Fairfield Ludlowe was third.

Team scoring is below with a link to the individual event results.

Boys Championship

Team Scores: 1 Greenwich 112; 2 Danbury 66; 3 Ridgefield 42.5; 4 Brien McMahon 36; 5 (tie) Darien and Fairfield Warde 34; 7 New Canaan 31; 8 Trumbull 23; 9 Wilton 18; 10 Fairfield Ludlowe 17; 11 Staples 14.5; 12 Westhill 14; 13 Norwalk 9; 14 Bridgeport Central 8; 15 St. Joseph 6.

Click for event results

Girls Championship

Team Scores: 1 Greenwich 116; 2 New Canaan 65; 3 Fairfield Ludlowe 55; 4 (tie) Ridgefield and Staples 48; 6 Brien McMahon 46; 7 Fairfield Warde 22; 8 Wilton 18; 9 Trumbull 16; 10 Darien 11; 11 (tie) Bridgeport Central and Danbury 7; 13 St. Joseph 5; 14 Norwalk 1

Click for event results