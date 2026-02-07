Girls Basketball – Staples 82, Bridgeport Central 21

Central 2 6 3 10 – 21
Staples 25 22 20 15 – 82
Central: Keyanna Kendrick 1 0-0 2, Isabel Alcarado 0 2-3 2, Cecelia Belton 2 0-0 5, Star Rivera 1 0-0 3, Destiny Lawson 1 0-0 3, Jayh’la Geter 1 1-2 3, Ana dos Santos 1 1-2 3.
Staples: Maeve Best 2 0-0 5, Freya Harvey 11 0-3 24, Chloe Smith 0 0-0 0, Addie Talbott 4 0-0 8, Marley Belzer 7 3-3 18, Riley Caney 2 2-2 6, Millie DiGiovanni 1 0-0 2, Olivia Lamber 2 0-0 5, Sadie Katzner 2 2-2 7, Emma Asiel 2 2-2 7.
Notes: Smith 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals. Harvey 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals. Belzer 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks. Katzner 7 points, 6 assists.