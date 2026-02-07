Boys Basketball – Staples 66, Bridgeport Central 50

Staples 18 15 15 8 – 66
Central 6 10 21 13 – 50
Staples: Austin Heyer 3 0-0 7, Mason Tobias 5 2-5 12, Jack Jacob 1 0-0 2, Dhilan Lowman 7 0-0 19, Sam Clachko 4 3-4 13, Henry Veissid 0 0-0 0, Matty Corrigan 5 0-0 11, Drew Hill 1 0-0 2
Notes: Sam Clachko 13 points, 12 assists, 4 rebounds. Mason Tobias 12 points, 8 rebounds. Dhilan Lowman 5-7 from 3 point.
Central: Kearney 8 0-0 16, Graham 4 0-0 9, Simpson 2 1-3 5, Henry 3 1-1 9, Youte 1 0-0 2, Reyes 2 0-0 4, Gourdet 1 3-4 5
Notes: Naj Kearney 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals.