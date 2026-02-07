Boys Basketball – Wilton 77, Ridgefield 57

Wilton 14 20 24 19 – 77
Ridgefield 9 12 20 16 -57
Wilton: Roy 1 0-0 2, Weiss 0 0-0 0, Dineen 6 2-2 17, Toohill 4 0-0 8, Kaliski 4 0-0 12, Miller 4 0-0 8, Gallo 7 0-1 14, McCauley 4 0-0 8, Major 2 0-0 6, Angerame 1 0-0 2, Meyer 0 0-0 0, Brynes 0 0-0 0, Palumbo 0 0-0 0 Totals: 33 2-3 77
Ridgefield: Hankla 2 6-10 8, Foley 3 0-0 6, Humphrey 1 2-2 5, Winstanley 1 2-2 4, Genova 7 0-0 16, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Kubrin 1 0-0 2, Knox 1 0-0 3, Specht 3 2-4 8 Totals: 20 12-18 57
Halftime Wilton 34-21
3-pointers: W – Kaliski 4, Dineen 3, Major 2; R – Genova 2, Humphrey, Thompson, Knox