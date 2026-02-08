FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Feb. 10-14

Monday, Feb.9
Girls Basketball
Westhill at Harding, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Spartan Ice Hockey at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.
Westhill at Staples, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport co-op at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Darien at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Fairfield co-op at Wilton, 3:40 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
New Canaan at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
Trumbull at Staples, 7 p.m.
Darien at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Stamford, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Ridgefield at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bridgeport Central at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Staples at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.
Brien McMahon at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Darien, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Stamford at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greenwich at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate at Fairfield co-op, 5 p.m.
Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at West Haven/SHA, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Wilton at Westhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Westhill at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Westhill/Stamford at East Haven co-op, 4:15 p.m.
Hamden at Fairfield co-op, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.
Ridgefield at Darien, 6 p.m.
Trumbull at North Branfordco-op, 6 p.m.
BBDI at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 8:00 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 7:50 p.m.
Greenwich at Darien, 8:10PM
Fairfield co-op at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Trumbull at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Fairfield co-op at Stamford, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Darien at Wilton, 3:40 p.m.
Westhill/Stamford at Staples, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
FCIAC Cheerleading Championship
At Trumbull HS, 6:26 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Danbury at Staples, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. Joseph at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Norwalk, 6:15 p.m.
Staples at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
John Jay (NY) at Wilton, 3 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Simsbury at Fairfield co-op, 5 p.m.
Guilford at Greenwich, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 13
FCIAC Wrestling Tournament
At New Canaan HS
Trials begin at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Darien at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
New Canaan at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Stamford, 7 p.m.
Trumbull at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Westhill at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
Wilton at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fairfield Ludlowe at Darien, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Westhill, 6 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Ridgefield at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
Stamford at Fairfield Warde, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Northwest Catholic at Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde/ Fairfield Ludlowe at West Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
East Catholic co-op at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 4 p.m.
Masuk co-op at Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming and Diving
New Fairfield/Danbury at Norwalk/Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14
FCIAC Wrestling Tournament
At New Canaan HS
Wrestling backs, 10 a.m.
Championship Finals, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
New Canaan at Fairfield Prep, noon
Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at E.O. Smith-Tolland Bucks, 1:45 p.m.
Westhill/Stamford at Greenwich, 5:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Trumbull at Wilton, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Stamford/Westhill/Staples at West Haven/SHA, 1 p.m.
Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH @ Guilford, 1 p.m.
Avon/Southington at Darien, 6 p.m.
New Canaan at Amity/North Haven/Cheshire, 6:30 p.m.