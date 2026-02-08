FCIAC Schedule, Scoreboard for Feb. 10-14

Monday, Feb.9

Girls Basketball

Westhill at Harding, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Spartan Ice Hockey at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.

Westhill at Staples, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport co-op at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Darien at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Fairfield co-op at Wilton, 3:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

New Canaan at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.

Trumbull at Staples, 7 p.m.

Darien at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Stamford, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bridgeport Central at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Staples at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Brien McMahon at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Darien, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Stamford at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Greenwich at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate at Fairfield co-op, 5 p.m.

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon at West Haven/SHA, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Wilton at Westhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Westhill at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Westhill/Stamford at East Haven co-op, 4:15 p.m.

Hamden at Fairfield co-op, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.

Ridgefield at Darien, 6 p.m.

Trumbull at North Branfordco-op, 6 p.m.

BBDI at Staples/Norwalk/McMahon, 8:00 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH at Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 7:50 p.m.

Greenwich at Darien, 8:10PM

Fairfield co-op at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Trumbull at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Fairfield co-op at Stamford, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Darien at Wilton, 3:40 p.m.

Westhill/Stamford at Staples, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

FCIAC Cheerleading Championship

At Trumbull HS, 6:26 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Danbury at Staples, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. Joseph at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Norwalk, 6:15 p.m.

Staples at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

John Jay (NY) at Wilton, 3 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Simsbury at Fairfield co-op, 5 p.m.

Guilford at Greenwich, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

At New Canaan HS

Trials begin at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Darien at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

New Canaan at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Stamford, 7 p.m.

Trumbull at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Westhill at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.

Wilton at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fairfield Ludlowe at Darien, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Westhill, 6 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Ridgefield at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

Stamford at Fairfield Warde, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Northwest Catholic at Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde/ Fairfield Ludlowe  at West Haven, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

East Catholic co-op at Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, 4 p.m.

Masuk co-op at Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH, 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming and Diving

New Fairfield/Danbury at Norwalk/Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14

FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

At New Canaan HS

Wrestling backs, 10 a.m.

Championship Finals, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

New Canaan at Fairfield Prep, noon

Staples/Norwalk/McMahon at E.O. Smith-Tolland Bucks, 1:45 p.m.

Westhill/Stamford at Greenwich, 5:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Trumbull at Wilton, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Stamford/Westhill/Staples at West Haven/SHA, 1 p.m.

Trumbull/St. Joseph/NDWH @ Guilford, 1 p.m.

Avon/Southington at Darien, 6 p.m.

New Canaan at Amity/North Haven/Cheshire, 6:30 p.m.

