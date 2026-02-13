FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Brackets

The annual Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament will hit the mats this weekend at New Canaan High School.

For updated brackets from FloWrestling, click here.

Matches begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, with the Round of 16 followed by the quarterfinals.

On Saturday matches resume at 10 a.m. with the championship finals scheduled for 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde is the defending champion and has won three straight league titles.

The FCIAC has four teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Connecticut Wrestling Online Poll: No. 2 Danbury, No. 4 Fairfield Warde, No. 5 Trumbull and No. 6 Ridgefield.

Leave a Comment