FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Brackets

The annual Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament will hit the mats this weekend at New Canaan High School.

Matches begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, with the Round of 16 followed by the quarterfinals.

On Saturday matches resume at 10 a.m. with the championship finals scheduled for 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde is the defending champion and has won three straight league titles.

The FCIAC has four teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Connecticut Wrestling Online Poll: No. 2 Danbury, No. 4 Fairfield Warde, No. 5 Trumbull and No. 6 Ridgefield.