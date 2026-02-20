Six-team field set for FCIAC girls ice hockey tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC girls ice hockey tournament, which gets underway with two first round games on Monday, Feb. 23.

The tournament will include six teams this season, with No. 1 New Canaan and No. 2 Darien, the defending conference champion, receiving byes in the first round.

No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples will host No. 6 Fairfield co-op in the first round, while No. 4 Greenwich hosts No. 5 Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon.

Here’s the schedule:

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament

First Round

Monday, Feb. 23

No. 6 Fairfield co-op vs. No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples at Terry Conners, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon vs. No. 4 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Darien Ice House

Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon-Greenwich winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 6 p.m.

Fairfield co-op-SWS winner vs. No. 2 Darien, 7:40 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 28, at Darien Ice House, 12:20 p.m.