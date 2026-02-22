Field set for FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament, with five teams vying for the league championship

New Canaan locked up the No. 1 seed with a 6-2 win over Darien on Saturday, with the Blue Wave taking the No. 2 seed. Both of those teams will host semifinal games at the Darien Ice House on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The five-team tournament will begin with a play-down game when No. 5 St. Joseph visits No. 4 Ridgefield at the Winter Garden at 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 26.

The winner of that game will face New Canaan in the semifinals, with No. 3 Greenwich taking on Darien.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 26

Playdown

No. 5 St. Joseph vs. No. 4 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Semifinals, times TBA

St. Joseph/Ridgefield winner vs. No. 1 New Canaan

No. 3 Greenwich at No. 2 Darien

Tuesday, March 3

Final at Martire Family Arena, Sacred Heart University, time TBA

