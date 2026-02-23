FCIAC boys and girls basketball tournament schedules updated

With Monday’s snowstorm forcing schools to close Monday and possible Tuesday, the schedule for the boys and girls basketball tournaments have been adjusted.

Final regular-season games, which had been scheduled for Monday, will be played on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The FCIAC boys and girls basketball quarterfinals will be played on Friday, Feb. 27, at the higher seeds (top 4 in each tournament).

The semifinals have been moved from Saturday in Wilton to Monday evening.

The boys semis will be held at 5 and 7 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Wilton; and the girls semis will be held at 5 and 7 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Fairfield-Ludlowe.

The championship games remain on Wednesday, March 4, at Leo D. Mahoney Arena, Fairfield University. The girls final tops off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys final to follow at 7:30 p.m.