FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard, Streaming

The FCIAC girls ice hockey tournament semifinals and finals will be streamed live by DAF Media on Wednesday, Feb. 25, from the Darien Ice House.

Click the games to go to the video

Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Scoreboard

First Round

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Stamford/Westhill/Staples 9, Fairfield co-op 2

Greenwich 3, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 2

No. 1 New Canaan and No. 2 Darien have byes

Semifinals at Darien Ice House

Wednesday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Greenwich vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. No. 2 Darien, 7:40 p.m.

Note: No. 1 seed has choice of game time

Final at Darien Ice House

Saturday, Feb. 28, 12:20 p.m.