FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule, Scoreboard, Streaming

The FCIAC girls ice hockey tournament semifinals and finals will be streamed live by DAF Media on Wednesday, Feb. 25, from the Darien Ice House.
Click the games to go to the video
No. 4 Greenwich vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. No. 2 Darien, 7:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Scoreboard
First Round
Tuesday, Feb. 24
Stamford/Westhill/Staples 9, Fairfield co-op 2
Greenwich 3, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon 2
No. 1 New Canaan and No. 2 Darien have byes
Semifinals at Darien Ice House
Wednesday, Feb. 25
No. 4 Greenwich vs. No. 1 New Canaan, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Stamford/Westhill/Staples vs. No. 2 Darien, 7:40 p.m.
Note: No. 1 seed has choice of game time
Final at Darien Ice House
Saturday, Feb. 28, 12:20 p.m.