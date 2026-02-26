FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinals Schedule and Ticket Info

The brackets are set for the FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament, which gets underway with the quarterfinal games on the home courts of the top four seeds on Saturday.

Staples, which was undefeated with records of 20-0 overall and 15-0 in the FCIAC, is the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament, followed by No. 2 Trumbull (13-2 FCIAC), No. 3 Ridgefield (12-3) and No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (11-4).

Here’s the tournament schedule:

FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 28

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

No. 8 Westhill at No. 1 Staples, 1:45 p.m. – Tickets: Hometownticketing – No Cash Tickets

No. 7 Stamford at No. 2 Trumbull, 2:45 p.m. – Tickets: GoFan – Cash also accepted

No. 6 Warde at No. 3 Ridgefield, 4 p.m. – Tickets: GoFan – Cash also accepted

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m. – Tickets: Hometownticketing – No Cash Tickets

Semifinals – Monday, March 2

At Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final – Wednesday, March 4

At Fairfield University, 7:30 p.m.