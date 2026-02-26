FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinals Schedule and Ticket Info

The brackets are set for the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament, which gets underway with the quarterfinal games on the home courts of the top four seeds on Saturday.

Greenwich, which had just one league loss this season and finished 14-1 in the conference, is the No. 1 seed for the tournament, followed by No. 2 Staples (13-2 FCIAC), No. 3 Trumbull (13-2) and No. 4 Danbury (10-5).

FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 28

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 Greenwich, 1 p.m. – Tickets: Hometownticketing – Cash also accepted

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Staples, noon – Tickets: Hometownticketing – No Cash Tickets

No. 6 Stamford at No. 3 Trumbull, 2:15 p.m. – Tickets: GoFan – Cash also accepted

No. 5 Fairfield Warde at No. 4 Danbury, 1 p.m. – Tickets: Hometownticketing – Cash also accepted

Semifinals – Monday, March 2

At Fairfield Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final – Wednesday, March 4

At Fairfield University, 7:30 p.m.