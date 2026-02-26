FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament: Quarterfinals Schedule and Ticket Info

The brackets are set for the FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament, which gets underway with the quarterfinal games on the home courts of the top four seeds on Saturday.
Greenwich, which had just one league loss this season and finished 14-1 in the conference, is the No. 1 seed for the tournament, followed by No. 2 Staples (13-2 FCIAC), No. 3 Trumbull (13-2) and No. 4 Danbury (10-5).
FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 28
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.
No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 Greenwich, 1 p.m. – Tickets: Hometownticketing – Cash also accepted
No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Staples, noon – Tickets: Hometownticketing – No Cash Tickets
No. 6 Stamford at No. 3 Trumbull, 2:15 p.m. – Tickets: GoFan – Cash also accepted
No. 5 Fairfield Warde at No. 4 Danbury, 1 p.m. – Tickets: Hometownticketing – Cash also accepted
Semifinals – Monday, March 2
At Fairfield Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Final – Wednesday, March 4
At Fairfield University, 7:30 p.m.