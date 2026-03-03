FCIAC Boys and Girls Basketball Finals: Streaming, Ticket Info and Programs

The FCIAC girls and boys basketball championships will be held at Leo D. Mahoney Arena at Fairfield University on Wednesday, March 4.

The girls final between No. 1 Greenwich and No. 2 Staples will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys final between No. 1 Staples and No. 3 Ridgefield at 7:30 p.m.

The games will be streamed by Bird Eye Sports.

Click for Fairfield University Ticket Site – General admission is $10

Tickets can also be purchased at the ticket window using credit card only. Would have to wait in line for this option. No Cash Tickets will be available

FCIAC Basketball Championships

Wednesday, March 4, at Leo D. Mahoney Arena, Fairfield University

Doors open for the girls game at 4:30

Click here for the finals program

