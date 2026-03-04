All FCIAC Girls’ Basketball 2026

FIRST TEAM:
Julia DelRe, St. Joseph
Michaela Diamond, Trumbull
Zuri Faison, Greenwich
Ava Feay, Fairfield Warde
Freya Harvey, Staples
Cathryn Mills, Ridgefield
Taylor Roncoroni, Stamford
Roxane Tweah, Danbury
SECOND TEAM:
Carleigh Bock, Danbury
Carley Johnston, Trumbull
Hayden McBean, Fairfield Ludlowe
Chloe McDonald, Fairfield Warde
Jalynn Presley, Stamford
Chloe Smith, Staples
Madison Utzinger, Greenwich
Elsa Xhekaj, Greenwich
THIRD TEAM:
Olivia Atkins, St. Joseph
Rose Bilella, Wilton
Lucy Detmer, New Canaan
Ivy Feay, Fairfield Warde
Molly Kery, St. Joseph
Janiah Steele, Stamford
Addie Talbott, Staples
Amirah Thellot, Brien McMahon
Carly Vitola, Trumbull
Player of the Year: Zuri Faison, Greenwich
Coach of the Year: Tommy Sparks, Staples