All FCIAC Girls’ Basketball 2026

FIRST TEAM:

Julia DelRe, St. Joseph

Michaela Diamond, Trumbull

Zuri Faison, Greenwich

Ava Feay, Fairfield Warde

Freya Harvey, Staples

Cathryn Mills, Ridgefield

Taylor Roncoroni, Stamford

Roxane Tweah, Danbury

SECOND TEAM:

Carleigh Bock, Danbury

Carley Johnston, Trumbull

Hayden McBean, Fairfield Ludlowe

Chloe McDonald, Fairfield Warde

Jalynn Presley, Stamford

Chloe Smith, Staples

Madison Utzinger, Greenwich

Elsa Xhekaj, Greenwich

THIRD TEAM:

Olivia Atkins, St. Joseph

Rose Bilella, Wilton

Lucy Detmer, New Canaan

Ivy Feay, Fairfield Warde

Molly Kery, St. Joseph

Janiah Steele, Stamford

Addie Talbott, Staples

Amirah Thellot, Brien McMahon

Carly Vitola, Trumbull

Player of the Year:  Zuri Faison, Greenwich

Coach of the Year:  Tommy Sparks, Staples

