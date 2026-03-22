Greenwich captures CIAC Division I Girls Basketball Championship, the Cardinals’ first state title

The Greenwich Cardinals girls basketball team won the first CIAC championship in program history by defeating three-time champ Northwest Catholic 51-46 in the CIAC Division I final Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sophomore Zuri Faison had 18 points and senior Madi Utzinger had 16 for the Cardinals, who finished the season 25-2 with FCIAC and CIAC championships. Greenwich is the only Connecticut team to beat Northwest Catholic this season.

CIAC Division Girls Basketball Championship

Greenwich 51, Northwest Catholic 46

Greenwich 13 15 7 16 – 51

Northwest Catholic 10 8 15 13 – 46

Greenwich: Mikayla Kiernan 2 2-2 8, Elsa Xhekaj 2 3-4 7, Madi Utzinger 5 5-6 16, Zuri Faison 7 4-6 18, Juliette Pelham 1 0-2 2, Maddie Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 14-20 51

Northwest Catholic: Maeve Staunton 3 0-0 6, Lilyan Johnson 2 2-2 6, Zoey Canning 0 0-0 0, Samantha Casper 3 0-0 9, Abigail Casper 7 2-3 18, Azjah Lizotte 0 0-0 0., Lyla Diaz 2 3-4 7. Totals 17 7-9 46

3-pointers: G – Kiernan 2, Utzinger 1; NWC – S Casper 3, A Casper 2