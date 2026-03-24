New Canaan defeats Fairfield Prep to win first CIAC championships since 1972

The New Canaan Rams won their first boys ice hockey championship in 54 years with a 3-1 victory over Fairfield Prep in the CIAC Division I final Monday night at Quinnipiac.

The game was tied 1-1 late in the third period when New Canaan’s Drew Harmon scored with assists from Rogan Lowe and Anthony Delcarmine with 2:02 remaining. Lowe added an empty-netter in the closing seconds.

The Rams’ only other state title came in 1972, although they have reached the final 11 times since that year. New Canaan was the runner-up in the Division I tournament the past two years.

New Canaan finished the season 22-2 and won its third straight FCIAC championship when the Rams edged Darien 1-0 in OT in the final.

CIAC Division I Championship

New Canaan 3, Fairfield Prep 1

Fairfield Prep 0 1 0 – 1

New Canaan 0 1 2 – 3

Scoring

NC – Anthony DelCarmine (Jack Crowell), 14:27

FP – Andrew McCoy (Matt Tulvin, Tyler Wilhelm), 7:27

NC – Drew Harmon (Rogan Lowe, Anthony Delcarmine), 2:02

NC – Lowe (Harmon, Cam Lyden), EN, 0:07.7

Saves: FP – Chris Carr 23; NC – Blake Pozatek 16