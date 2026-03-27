Danbury’s Chip Salvestrini honored for his 45th year as an Athletic Director

At the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors yearly conference this week, Chip Salvestrini, the Athletic Director at Danbury High School, was recognized for completing his 45th year as an Athletic Director.

The FCIAC is fortunate to have Chip as one of our athletic directors as he possesses vast knowledge of the past history of our league and is someone who our athletic directors reach out to for advice. Congratulations Chip and the coaches and athletes at Danbury High School are very fortunate!

Athletic Directors also recognized from the FCIAC at the conference were Chris Manfredonia from Darien for 20 years, VJ Sarullo from Staples for 20 years, and Dane Street from Ridgefield for 15 years.