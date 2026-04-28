FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for April 27-May 2

Monday, April 27

Baseball

Staples 6, Darien 5

Fairfield Ludlowe 10, Brien McMahon 6

Fairfield Warde 7, Westhill 4

St. Joseph 4, Norwalk 2

Ridgefield 8, Stamford 6

Trumbull 26, Bridgeport Central 2

Wilton 7, Danbury 5

New Canaan 2, Greenwich 0

Softball

Trumbull 15, Bridgeport Central 0

Danbury 3, Wilton 1

New Canaan 7, Greenwich 1

St. Joseph 8, Norwalk 0

Ridgefield 11, Stamford 0

Westhill at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe 13, Brien McMahon 1 (5 innings)

Darien 9, Staples 3

Staples 200 100 0 – 3 2 2

Darien 200 313 x – 9 12 1

Darien: Siena Gird had 3 hits, Vivian Knott had two hits including a home run and 3 RBIs, Mia Michealson had two hits; Camdon Comfort had a 3 run home run.

Claire Willing was the winning pitcher, 4 strikeouts and 2 hits; Vivian Knott closed out the game, facing 9 batters and striking out 8.

Staples: Makayla Hein and Cora Barrett each had a hit. Barrett had a home run.

Boys Lacrosse

Brien McMahon 9, Bethel 4

Girls Lacrosse

Wilton 19, Stamford 5

Norwalk 15, Notre Dame Prep 0

Boys Volleyball

Staples 3, Greenwich 2 (28-26, 21-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12)

Girls Golf

Darien 186, Fairfield Ludlowe 191

Darien: Shannon Dillon 39, Peyton Eckert 47, Payson England 48, Molly Zengo 52, Sofia Coppola 55

Ludlowe: Anamika Martins 44, Ella Leavy 49, Marnie Guadagno 49, Tatum Reilley 49, Cameron Greco 49

Trumbull 185, New Canaan 190

Played at Tashua Knolls, Par 36

Trumbull: Adrianna Smagacz 43, Kate Mickool 44, Ryan McKenzie 48, Maya Louis 50, Piper Khamvongsa 53

New Canaan: Chloe Cui 37, Lucy Lavigne 47, Sophie D’Elisa 52, Eloise Tuff 54, Clementine Bo 56

Greenwich at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph at Weston, 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28

Boys Lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.

Norwalk at Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Staples, 5:30 p.m.

Westhill at Darien, 5:45 p.m.

Greenwich at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Newtown at Stamford, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Darien at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Staples at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Ridgefield at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.

Watertown at Brien McMahon, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Danbury at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Wilton at New Canaan, 4:15 p.m.

Darien at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Trumbull at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

Darien at Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.

Danbury at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Baseball

Bridgeport Central at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Darien at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Wilton at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Staples at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Danbury at Stamford, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Brien McMahon at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Norwalk, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Staples, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Darien, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

New Canaan at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

St. Joseph at Amity, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

St. Joseph at Masuk, 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Staples, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3 p.m.

Danbury at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Baseball

St. Joseph at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Norwalk, 6 p.m.

Softball

Fairfield Ludlowe at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Westhill at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

Brunswick School at Staples, 5:30 p.m.

New Canaan at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.

Norwalk at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Wilton at Notre Dame-West Haven, 6 p.m.

St. Anthony’s (NY) at Darien, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe at Norwalk, 3:45 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Staples, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Yorktown (NY), 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at Cheshire, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Greenwich at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Stamford at New Canaan, 4:15 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Westhill at Norwalk, 4:30PM

Bridgeport Central at Darien, 5 p.m.

Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 5:30PM

Girls Golf

Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde, 3p.m.

St. Joseph at New Canaan, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Baseball

Bridgeport Central at Darien, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Stamford at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Staples at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Darien at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at Staples, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Baseball

Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.

Softball

Fairfield Warde at Danbury, 2 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe at Southington, 10 a.m.

Immaculate at Westhill, noon

Trumbull at Daniel Hand, noon

Norwalk at West Haven, 1 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Hamden, 2 p.m.

Darien at New Canaan, 3:30 p.m.

Stamford at Masuk, 3:30 p.m.

Staples at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Ridgefield at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Fairfield Warde at NFA, 10 a.m.

Joel Barlow at St. Joseph, 10 a.m.

Pomperaug at Danbury, 11 a.m.

Stamford at Fitch, 11 a.m.

Trumbull at Farmington, 11 a.m.

Westhill at Stratford/Bunnell, 11:30 a.m.

Norwalk at Weston, 11:30 a.m.

St. Anthony’s (NY) at Wilton, noon

New Canaan at Rye (NY), 3 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Darien at Greenwich, 10 a.m.

New Canaan at Brien McMahon, 10 a.m.

Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.

New Milford at Westhill, 11 a.m.

Norwalk at Danbury, 11 a.m.

Fairfield Warde at Staples, noon

Trumbull at Stamford, noon

Wilton at Bridgeport Central, noon