FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for April 27-May 2

Monday, April 27
Baseball
Staples 6, Darien 5
Fairfield Ludlowe 10, Brien McMahon 6
Fairfield Warde 7, Westhill 4
St. Joseph 4, Norwalk 2
Ridgefield 8, Stamford 6
Trumbull 26, Bridgeport Central 2
Wilton 7, Danbury 5
New Canaan 2, Greenwich 0
Softball
Trumbull 15, Bridgeport Central 0
Danbury 3, Wilton 1
New Canaan 7, Greenwich 1
St. Joseph 8, Norwalk 0
Ridgefield 11, Stamford 0
Westhill at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe 13, Brien McMahon 1 (5 innings)
Darien 9, Staples 3
Staples 200 100 0 – 3 2 2
Darien 200 313 x – 9 12 1
Darien: Siena Gird had 3 hits, Vivian Knott had two hits including a home run and 3 RBIs, Mia Michealson had two hits; Camdon Comfort had a 3 run home run.
Claire Willing was the winning pitcher, 4 strikeouts and 2 hits; Vivian Knott closed out the game, facing 9 batters and striking out 8.
Staples: Makayla Hein and Cora Barrett each had a hit. Barrett had a home run.
Boys Lacrosse
Brien McMahon 9, Bethel 4
Girls Lacrosse
Wilton 19, Stamford 5
Norwalk 15, Notre Dame Prep 0
Boys Volleyball
Staples 3, Greenwich 2 (28-26, 21-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12)
Girls Golf
Darien 186, Fairfield Ludlowe 191
Darien: Shannon Dillon 39, Peyton Eckert 47, Payson England 48, Molly Zengo 52, Sofia Coppola 55
Ludlowe: Anamika Martins 44, Ella Leavy 49, Marnie Guadagno 49, Tatum Reilley 49, Cameron Greco 49
Trumbull 185, New Canaan 190
Played at Tashua Knolls, Par 36
Trumbull: Adrianna Smagacz 43, Kate Mickool 44, Ryan McKenzie 48, Maya Louis 50, Piper Khamvongsa 53
New Canaan: Chloe Cui 37, Lucy Lavigne 47, Sophie D’Elisa 52, Eloise Tuff 54, Clementine Bo 56
Greenwich at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph at Weston, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28
Boys Lacrosse
Fairfield Ludlowe at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.
Norwalk at Ridgefield, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Staples, 5:30 p.m.
Westhill at Darien, 5:45 p.m.
Greenwich at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Newtown at Stamford, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Darien at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Staples at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Ridgefield at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.
Watertown at Brien McMahon, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Danbury at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Wilton at New Canaan, 4:15 p.m.
Darien at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Trumbull at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.
Darien at Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.
Danbury at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
Baseball
Bridgeport Central at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Darien at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Wilton at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Staples at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Danbury at Stamford, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Brien McMahon at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Norwalk, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Staples, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Darien, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
New Canaan at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
St. Joseph at Amity, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
St. Joseph at Masuk, 3 p.m.
New Canaan at Staples, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 3 p.m.
Danbury at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 30
Baseball
St. Joseph at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Norwalk, 6 p.m.
Softball
Fairfield Ludlowe at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Westhill at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
Brunswick School at Staples, 5:30 p.m.
New Canaan at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.
Norwalk at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Wilton at Notre Dame-West Haven, 6 p.m.
St. Anthony’s (NY) at Darien, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Fairfield Ludlowe at Norwalk, 3:45 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Staples, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Darien, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Yorktown (NY), 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at Cheshire, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greenwich at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Stamford at New Canaan, 4:15 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.
Staples at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Westhill at Norwalk, 4:30PM
Bridgeport Central at Darien, 5 p.m.
Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 5:30PM
Girls Golf
Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde, 3p.m.
St. Joseph at New Canaan, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Baseball
Bridgeport Central at Darien, 4 p.m.
Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Stamford at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Staples at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Darien at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at Staples, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
Baseball
Brien McMahon at Ridgefield, 1 p.m.
Softball
Fairfield Warde at Danbury, 2 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Fairfield Ludlowe at Southington, 10 a.m.
Immaculate at Westhill, noon
Trumbull at Daniel Hand, noon
Norwalk at West Haven, 1 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Hamden, 2 p.m.
Darien at New Canaan, 3:30 p.m.
Stamford at Masuk, 3:30 p.m.
Staples at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Ridgefield at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Fairfield Warde at NFA, 10 a.m.
Joel Barlow at St. Joseph, 10 a.m.
Pomperaug at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Stamford at Fitch, 11 a.m.
Trumbull at Farmington, 11 a.m.
Westhill at Stratford/Bunnell, 11:30 a.m.
Norwalk at Weston, 11:30 a.m.
St. Anthony’s (NY) at Wilton, noon
New Canaan at Rye (NY), 3 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Darien at Greenwich, 10 a.m.
New Canaan at Brien McMahon, 10 a.m.
Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.
New Milford at Westhill, 11 a.m.
Norwalk at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Fairfield Warde at Staples, noon
Trumbull at Stamford, noon
Wilton at Bridgeport Central, noon