FCIAC Spring Championship Tournament Schedule

Baseball
Friday, May 22
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Tuesday, May 26
Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time
Thursday, May 28
Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 6 p.m.
Softball
Thursday, May 21
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Tuesday, May 26
Semifinals at Trumbull HS, 4 and 6 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time
Thursday, May 28
Final at Trumbull HS, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Friday, May 22
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Tuesday, May 26
Semifinals at Wilton HS, 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time
Thursday, May 28
Final at Wilton HS, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday, May 21
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Tuesday, May 26
Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 4 and 6 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time
Thursday, May 28
Final at Brien McMahon HS, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Friday, May 22
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Tuesday, May 26
Semifinals at Stamford HS, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time
Thursday, May 28
Final at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Tuesday, May 12
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Monday, May 18
Semifinals at higher seeds
Thursday, May 21
Final at Wilton HS, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Wednesday, May 13
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Tuesday, May 19
Semifinals at higher seeds
Thursday, May 21
Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.
Outdoor Track and Field
Saturday, May 23
Boys and Girls Championships at Danbury HS, 1 p.m.
Girls Golf
Thursday, June 2
FCIAC Championship at Sterling Farms, 11 a.m.
Thursday, June 4
Individual Championship at Oak Hills, 12:30 p.m.