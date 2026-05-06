FCIAC Spring Championship Tournament Schedule

Baseball

Friday, May 22

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Tuesday, May 26

Semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time

Thursday, May 28

Final at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 6 p.m.

Softball

Thursday, May 21

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Tuesday, May 26

Semifinals at Trumbull HS, 4 and 6 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time

Thursday, May 28

Final at Trumbull HS, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Friday, May 22

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Tuesday, May 26

Semifinals at Wilton HS, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time

Thursday, May 28

Final at Wilton HS, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday, May 21

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Tuesday, May 26

Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 4 and 6 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time

Thursday, May 28

Final at Brien McMahon HS, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Friday, May 22

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Tuesday, May 26

Semifinals at Stamford HS, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of start time

Thursday, May 28

Final at Stamford HS, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Tuesday, May 12

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Monday, May 18

Semifinals at higher seeds

Thursday, May 21

Final at Wilton HS, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday, May 13

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Tuesday, May 19

Semifinals at higher seeds

Thursday, May 21

Final at Wilton HS, 4 p.m.

Outdoor Track and Field

Saturday, May 23

Boys and Girls Championships at Danbury HS, 1 p.m.

Girls Golf

Thursday, June 2

FCIAC Championship at Sterling Farms, 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 4

Individual Championship at Oak Hills, 12:30 p.m.

Leave a Comment