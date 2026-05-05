FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for May 4-9

Monday, May 4
Baseball
Fairfield Warde 7, Staples 2
Norwalk 7, Danbury 4 (9 innings)
Ridgefield 6, Fairfield Ludlowe 3
Westhill 11, St. Joseph 9
Trumbull 8, Stamford 7
Wilton 21, Bridgeport Central 1
Darien 7, Greenwich 0
New Canaan 13, Brien McMahon 2 (5 innings)
Softball
New Canaan 14, Brien McMahon 2
Danbury 10, Norwalk 4.
Darien 4, Greenwich 0
Trumbull 10, Stamford 2
Fairfield Warde 7, Staples 4
St. Joseph 19, Westhill 1
Fairfield Ludlowe 2, Ridgefield 1
Wilton 15, Bridgeport Central 1
Boys Lacrosse
Staples 8, Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 6
Sheehan at Fairfield Warde, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Trumbull 16, Bethel 5
Ridgefield 13, Masuk 2
Girls Golf
Danbury at Greenwich, 3 p.m.
Darien at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5
Boys Lacrosse
Fairfield Ludlowe at Iona Prep (NY). 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at Chaminade (NY), 5 p.m.
Greenwich at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.
Norwalk at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.
Manhasset (NY) at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Staples at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
Westhill at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
East Lyme at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart Greenwich at Darien, 6 p.m.
Stamford at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Fairfield Ludlowe at Staples, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Bridgeport Central, 4:45 p.m.
Darien at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Danbury, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Staples at Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Danbury, 3 p.m.
New Canaan at Darien, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph at Wilton, 3 p.m.
Newtown at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6
Baseball
Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 3:30 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Staples, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Danbury, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Darien, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford at Westhill, 6 p.m.
Softball
Darien at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Staples at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15 p.m.
Danbury at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Staples at Darien, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newtown at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Guilford, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 7
Baseball
Bridgeport Central at Darien, 4 p.m.
Softball
Westhill at Stamford, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Norwalk at Immaculate, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
New Canaan at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.
Trumbull at Weston, 6 p.m.
Greenwich at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brien McMahon at Bethel, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Danbury at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.
Weston at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Nyack (NY) at Darien, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Daniel Hand, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Bridgeport Central at Staples, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Danbury, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Darien, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Warde, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Staples at Danbury, 3 p.m.
New Canaan at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.
Trumbull at Greenwich, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 8
Baseball
Brien McMahon at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Darien at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Staples, 4 p.m.
Wilton at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Greenwich, 4:15PM
Ridgefield at Danbury, 6 p.m.
Trumbull at Norwalk, 6 p.m.
New Canaan at Westhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Bridgeport Central at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Darien, 4 p.m.
Westhill at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Staples at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15p.m.
Bristol Central at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Wilton, 5 p.m.
Norwalk at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Staples at Darien, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greenwich at Masuk, 6 p.m.
Harding at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.
New Canaan at Shelton, 6 p.m.
Staples at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
Boys Lacrosse
Greenwich at Fordham Prep (NY), Noon
Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 10 a.m..
Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, noon
Trumbull at St. Joseph, noon
Bishop Guertin (NH) at Staples, 1 p.m.
Darien at Chaminade (NY), 1 p.m.
Upper Arlington (Ohio) at New Canaan, 2 p.m.
Stamford at Westhill, 3 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.
Rye (NY) at Ridgefield, 10 a.m.
St. Joseph at Trumbull, 10:30 a.m.
Masuk at Staples, noon
Norwalk at Brien McMahon, noon
Danbury at New Milford, 12:30 p.m.
New Canaan at St. Anthony’s (NY), 3 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Brookfield at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Pomperaug at Stamford, noon
Amity at Westhill, 3 p.m.