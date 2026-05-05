FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for May 4-9

Monday, May 4

Baseball

Fairfield Warde 7, Staples 2

Norwalk 7, Danbury 4 (9 innings)

Ridgefield 6, Fairfield Ludlowe 3

Westhill 11, St. Joseph 9

Trumbull 8, Stamford 7

Wilton 21, Bridgeport Central 1

Darien 7, Greenwich 0

New Canaan 13, Brien McMahon 2 (5 innings)

Softball

New Canaan 14, Brien McMahon 2

Danbury 10, Norwalk 4.

Darien 4, Greenwich 0

Trumbull 10, Stamford 2

Fairfield Warde 7, Staples 4

St. Joseph 19, Westhill 1

Fairfield Ludlowe 2, Ridgefield 1

Wilton 15, Bridgeport Central 1

Boys Lacrosse

Staples 8, Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 6

Sheehan at Fairfield Warde, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Trumbull 16, Bethel 5

Ridgefield 13, Masuk 2

Girls Golf

Danbury at Greenwich, 3 p.m.

Darien at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Boys Lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe at Iona Prep (NY). 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at Chaminade (NY), 5 p.m.

Greenwich at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.

Norwalk at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.

Manhasset (NY) at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Staples at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

Westhill at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

East Lyme at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart Greenwich at Darien, 6 p.m.

Stamford at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Fairfield Ludlowe at Staples, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Bridgeport Central, 4:45 p.m.

Darien at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Danbury, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Staples at Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Danbury, 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph at Wilton, 3 p.m.

Newtown at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Baseball

Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 3:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Staples, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Danbury, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford at Westhill, 6 p.m.

Softball

Darien at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Staples at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15 p.m.

Danbury at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Norwalk at Brien McMahon, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Staples at Darien, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newtown at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Guilford, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Baseball

Bridgeport Central at Darien, 4 p.m.

Softball

Westhill at Stamford, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Norwalk at Immaculate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

New Canaan at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Trumbull at Weston, 6 p.m.

Greenwich at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Brien McMahon at Bethel, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.

Weston at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Nyack (NY) at Darien, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Daniel Hand, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Bridgeport Central at Staples, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Danbury, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Fairfield Warde, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Staples at Danbury, 3 p.m.

New Canaan at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

Trumbull at Greenwich, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Baseball

Brien McMahon at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Darien at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Staples, 4 p.m.

Wilton at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Greenwich, 4:15PM

Ridgefield at Danbury, 6 p.m.

Trumbull at Norwalk, 6 p.m.

New Canaan at Westhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bridgeport Central at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Darien, 4 p.m.

Westhill at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Staples at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15p.m.

Bristol Central at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Wilton, 5 p.m.

Norwalk at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Staples at Darien, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Greenwich at Masuk, 6 p.m.

Harding at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.

New Canaan at Shelton, 6 p.m.

Staples at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Boys Lacrosse

Greenwich at Fordham Prep (NY), Noon

Brien McMahon at Norwalk, 10 a.m..

Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, noon

Trumbull at St. Joseph, noon

Bishop Guertin (NH) at Staples, 1 p.m.

Darien at Chaminade (NY), 1 p.m.

Upper Arlington (Ohio) at New Canaan, 2 p.m.

Stamford at Westhill, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Fairfield Warde at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.

Rye (NY) at Ridgefield, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph at Trumbull, 10:30 a.m.

Masuk at Staples, noon

Norwalk at Brien McMahon, noon

Danbury at New Milford, 12:30 p.m.

New Canaan at St. Anthony’s (NY), 3 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Brookfield at Danbury, 11 a.m.

Pomperaug at Stamford, noon

Amity at Westhill, 3 p.m.

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